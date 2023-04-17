Hold the air-conditioner. It’s snowing in metro Detroit.

The temperature swung more than 40 degrees over the past few days

By on Mon, Apr 17, 2023 at 10:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Snow on tree branches in Detroit. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Snow on tree branches in Detroit.

You know what they say about Michigan: If you don’t like the weather, just wait five minutes.

After temperatures reached the low 80s last week, persuading many of us to plug in our air-conditioners, the mercury plummeted to the low 40s on Monday morning.

The National Weather Service is even calling for “numerous to widespread snow showers” on Monday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation is possible on elevated surfaces.

On Sunday afternoon, temperatures reached the mid-70s before a cold front swept through.

The average temperature for the first 15 days of April was 53.6 degrees, making it the third warmest first half of the month on record for Detroit, according to the National Weather Service.

The temperature is expected to bottom out at 32 degrees on Tuesday morning before rising to a high of 80 degrees on Thursday.

If weather has taught us anything in Michigan, just wait and it will change.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Flint mayor used emergency alert system to promote his Easter egg hunt

By Steve Neavling

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Detroit sues brazen nonprofit for demolishing building on historic land near Grosse Pointe Park

By Steve Neavling

A chain-link fence and blue tarp covers the historic plot of land in Detroit.

Michigan romance novel cover model-turned-insurrectionist sentenced to 3 years in prison for assaulting cops

By Steve Neavling

Logan Barnhart, a model who posed for romance novel covers, was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the insurrection.

Democrats on a roll after Whitmer signs gun-control bills

By Steve Neavling

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrates after signing a package of gun-control bills on Thursday.

Also in News & Views

Michigan Tribes, others file grievance with UN over Line 5 project

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

In 2013, the National Wildlife Federation sent divers to look at Enbridge, Inc.'s aging pipeline in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac, and found it was violating its 1968 easement with the State of Michigan.

Lapointe: Michigan momentum runs against guns

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Michigan momentum runs against guns

Flint mayor used emergency alert system to promote his Easter egg hunt

By Steve Neavling

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

Michigan romance novel cover model-turned-insurrectionist sentenced to 3 years in prison for assaulting cops

By Steve Neavling

Logan Barnhart, a model who posed for romance novel covers, was sentenced to three years in prison for his role in the insurrection.
More

Digital Issue

April 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us