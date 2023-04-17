Hold the air-conditioner. It’s snowing in metro Detroit.

click to enlarge
You know what they say about Michigan: If you don’t like the weather, just wait five minutes.
After temperatures reached the low 80s last week, persuading many of us to plug in our air-conditioners, the mercury plummeted to the low 40s on Monday morning.
The National Weather Service is even calling for “numerous to widespread snow showers” on Monday morning and afternoon. Some accumulation is possible on elevated surfaces.
On Sunday afternoon, temperatures reached the mid-70s before a cold front swept through.
The average temperature for the first 15 days of April was 53.6 degrees, making it the third warmest first half of the month on record
for Detroit, according to the National Weather Service.
The temperature is expected to bottom out at 32 degrees on Tuesday morning before rising to a high of 80 degrees on Thursday.
If weather has taught us anything in Michigan, just wait and it will change.
