He wanted to clean up a building in Detroit. Then the city ‘stole’ his large sign.

Patrick Giroux was even told he’d have to pay more than $1,100 to reimburse the city — for taking his property

By on Thu, Apr 20, 2023 at 3:20 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Patrick Giroux's building and his sign before it was removed by the city of Detroit. - Patrick Giroux
Patrick Giroux
Patrick Giroux's building and his sign before it was removed by the city of Detroit.

Patrick Giroux was shocked when he noticed that the big steel sign on his building on Mack Avenue in Detroit went missing.

The culprit, it turned out, wasn’t a scrap metal thief looking for quick money.

City workers removed his sign, ripping off bricks on the facade and puncturing a hole in his roof.

He called the police and filed a complaint.

“What gave them the right to take the sign? The sign is valuable,” Giroux tells Metro Times. “We were never given a notice or warning. The sign was in good shape, yet they stole it.”

Giroux said a sign maker told him it would cost “$6,000 or so” to replace and install a new sign.

To make matters worse, a city employee threatened to charge Giroux more than $1,100 to reimburse the city for removing the sign.

Giroux bought the vacant brick building near the border of Grosse Pointe Park in April 2022, cleaned up the property, planted flowers, and added lights, with the goal of finding businesses to occupy it.

In November 2022, a city inspector issued Giroux a $440 ticket, saying it’s a ordinance violation to have a sign on a vacant building.

But at a hearing in front of a magistrate on Feb. 16, the inspector and a city attorney agreed to give Giroux four weeks to get his sign inspected so he could keep it on his building, he says.

Less than two weeks later, city workers removed the sign without warning. The workers damaged Giroux’s roof and brick facade, and left lag bolts, anchors, and hardware on the sidewalk, which seemed odd for a city that wants to rid the area of blight.

Giroux was told the sign was destroyed and he couldn’t get it back.

“They had no right to steal my sign,” Giroux says. “It’s ridiculous.”

click to enlarge City workers removed Giroux’s sign, ripping off bricks on the facade and puncturing a hole in his roof. - Patrick Giroux
Patrick Giroux
City workers removed Giroux’s sign, ripping off bricks on the facade and puncturing a hole in his roof.

Katrina I. Crawley, the city’s assistant director of blight remediation, told Giroux in an email that “unfortunately” the city’s General Services Division (GSD) “did not receive notice that your property’s remediation was put on hold, or your hearing was adjourned.”

Crawley then encouraged Giroux to “go through a lawyer” to deal with the sign and offered to give him a discount on the $1,131 that he was billed to reimburse the city for removing the sign “in exchange for a signed release of liability for the work performed.”

In a written statement to Metro Times, Mayor Mike Duggan’s spokesman John Roach said GSD “had full authority to remove the sign, as it has done at dozens of other buildings across the city” and disputed that Giroux was given four weeks to get his sign inspected.

Roach said the city removed the sign as part of a larger effort to eliminate blight.

“The corridor clean up that this is a part of certainly is a mayoral priority in general and is a part of his effort to rid the city of commercial blight residents have lived with for far too long, but he was not at all involved in or aware of this specific enforcement action,” Roach said.

Roach added that the city is aware “of the unintentional damage [that] was used during the removal of the sign.”

“If the owner files a standard claim with the city, the Law Department is prepared to review it immediately to work with the owner on a resolution,” Roach said.

Giroux said he can’t understand why the city is now denying he was given four weeks to get a permit for the sign. For now, he’s trying to figure out his next step.

Asked what he wants from the city, Giroux says, “I want [compensation] for the sign, and they should fix my roof. That’s what would make it right for me.”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit City Council mulls gun ban in popular downtown spots after shootings

By Steve Neavling

Detroit Police have a heavy presence in Greektown.

Dirty Detroit cop sentenced to 2.5 years in prison for bribery in towing scandal

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

Flint mayor used emergency alert system to promote his Easter egg hunt

By Steve Neavling

Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley.

MAGA goggles

By Tom Tomorrow

MAGA goggles

Also in News & Views

MAGA goggles

By Tom Tomorrow

MAGA goggles

Hell no, Dalai

By Clay Jones

Hell no, Dalai

Michigan Tribes, others file grievance with UN over Line 5 project

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

In 2013, the National Wildlife Federation sent divers to look at Enbridge, Inc.'s aging pipeline in Michigan's Straits of Mackinac, and found it was violating its 1968 easement with the State of Michigan.

Lapointe: Michigan momentum runs against guns

By Joe Lapointe

Lapointe: Michigan momentum runs against guns
More

Digital Issue

April 19, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us