Gov. Whitmer signs ban on LGBTQ+ conversion therapy

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer has signed two bills that will protect LGBTQ+ youth by banning conversion therapy.
“Today, we are banning the horrific practice of conversion therapy in Michigan and ensuring this is a state where you can be who you are,” Whitmer said in a press release. “As a mom of a member of the community and a proud, lifelong ally, I am grateful that we are taking action to make Michigan a more welcoming, inclusive place. Let’s continue working together to ensure anyone can ‘make it’ in Michigan, expand fundamental freedoms, and fight back against any and all forms of discrimination.”
Conversion therapy attempts to change someone's sexual orientation, gender identity or expression to align with cisgender norms. The practice often causes lifelong repercussions, such as depression, anxiety and PTSD. Whitmer had previously blocked the use of federal and state funds for conversion therapy on minors in 2021 with an executive directive.
Michigan joins 21 other states in banning the practice, and three Michigan cities as well: Ferndale, Huntington Woods, and East Lansing.
Michigan Democrats celebrated the signing in a press release, saying, "Allowing the horrific practice of conversion therapy to remain legal in our state is simply unconscionable."
“Today, Michigan Democrats have once again led the way, following through on yet another promise. This legislation takes necessary steps to protect vulnerable Michigan children from physical and psychological abuse by removing an archaic and outdated practice, ” Lavora Barnes, chair of the Michigan Democratic Party, continued in the release.
In June, the state legislature largely voted along party lines to pass the bills — the Michigan Democrats' press release names representatives Neil Friske, Steve Carra, Matt Maddock, Angela Rigas, Rachelle Smit, and Joseph Fox, all Freedom Caucus members, as opponents of the ban.
"I am proud that Democrats in the state legislature and Governor Whitmer continue to prove that bigotry has no place here," Barnes concluded.
