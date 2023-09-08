Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

From a fitness studio to a gelateria, Midtown and New Center land 6 new businesses

Other businesses include a restaurant, hair salon, waxing and lashing studio, and bridal boutique

By on Fri, Sep 8, 2023 at 11:38 am

Pure Barre is opening a fitness studio for full-body workouts that feature low-impact, high-intensity movements at the Ellington Lofts.
Courtesy of the Platform
Pure Barre is opening a fitness studio for full-body workouts that feature low-impact, high-intensity movements at the Ellington Lofts.

Six new businesses — including a restaurant, gelateria, and fitness studio — have opened or are about to open in commercial spaces inside apartment buildings in Midtown and New Center.

Four of the businesses are opening inside Woodward West, a block-long apartment building that opened at 3439 Woodward Ave. near Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in Midtown in July 2022.

Sugaring NYC, an organic waxing and lashing studio, recently opened in the building just south of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard.

“We wanted to be part of the revitalization happening in Detroit,” Sugaring NYC owner Tracey Bryant said in a news release Thursday. “We are excited to be here, and to be able to offer these services in the Midtown community.”

On Friday, a new restaurant and bar, the Eagle Food and Beer Hall, opens with a menu featuring fried chicken, southern sides, curated cocktails, and local craft beers.

“We’re excited to bring The Eagle to Detroit,” said Joe Lanni, co-founder of Thunderdome Restaurant Group, which operates the restaurant as well as the nearby Bakersfield taco spot. “We felt so much love from the city after opening Bakersfield, and we always knew we wanted to bring a second concept to the area.”

Also opening this month is Luxe Redux Bridal, a boutique that will sell an array of luxury designer bridal gowns.

“I feel fortunate to expand our brand in a city near my hometown,” Lindsay Fork, Luxe Redux founder and CEO, said. “I can feel the energy, the resurgence, the presence of art, growth and promise in Detroit. Luxe Redux is excited to have this city and its people as a new home.”

Next year, Popbar, a traditional Italian gelateria, plans to open with a customizable selection of all-natural, handcrafted gelato on a stick.

“I couldn’t be more excited to return to my hometown and open Popbar’s first Michigan location in Detroit,” said Joseph McCain, owner of Popbar=. “Our product will complement Woodward West — and Midtown’s — excellent line up of retailers.”

In the fall, just north on Woodward at the Ellington Lofts, Pure Barre is opening a fitness studio for full-body workouts that feature low-impact, high-intensity movements. The studio will use the space formerly used by Whole Foods’ test kitchen

“I am so excited to announce the re-grand opening of Pure Barre Detroit and relocation to Midtown,” owner Mary-Liz Benintende said. “Pure Barre is a unique fusion of Pilates, yoga and ballet that I have personally been addicted to for seven years. It is an extremely effective workout and those results paired with the sense of community we create at Pure Barre is what gets everyone hooked. I am thrilled to reopen our doors and expand our community this Fall.”

At the Fisher Building in New Center, MG Studio Salon, a haircare product line and salon, recently opened.

“I represent the third generation of my family in this area,” founder Nicole J. Grant said. “I’ve always loved the New Center area and especially the Fisher building. Between the historic building, the theater and the people, what’s not to love about this location?”

All of the businesses are in commercial spaces operated by Detroit-based developer the Platform.

“We are very excited to introduce this diverse range of businesses to the Detroit community,” Clarke Lewis, president of the Platform, said. “The quality and variety of these businesses will not only serve our residents, but people from all over the city. We are adding to the vibrancy of the neighborhoods, while adding some needed services to this growing section of Detroit.”

