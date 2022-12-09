Free weed: The top Metro Times stories of the week

Apparently, our readers love cannabis deals, if there is any sort of trend that can be divined from this week’s pageviews. A number of well-known local businesses also made the top 10 stories this week.
Here are the top 10 headlines of this week:
10. “New Order Coffee reopens with new location and owner”
9. “Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend”
8. “Detroit is getting a direct flight to Iceland”
7. “Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market”
6. “Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension”
5. “Detroit brunch spot Karl’s closes doors ‘for now’”
4. “You could win free weed for life in this dispensary’s scratch-off game”
3. “These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court”
2. “Dearborn man charged for ‘anti-semitic’ rant outside synagogue Temple Beth El”
1. “You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids”
