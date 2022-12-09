Free weed: The top Metro Times stories of the week

click to enlarge Shutterstock Did somebody say “free weed?”

Apparently, our readers love cannabis deals, if there is any sort of trend that can be divined from this week’s pageviews. A number of well-known local businesses also made the top 10 stories this week.

Here are the top 10 headlines of this week:

10. “New Order Coffee reopens with new location and owner”

9. “Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend”

8. “Detroit is getting a direct flight to Iceland”

7. “Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market”

6. “Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension”

5. “Detroit brunch spot Karl’s closes doors ‘for now’”

4. “You could win free weed for life in this dispensary’s scratch-off game”

3. “These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court”

2. “Dearborn man charged for ‘anti-semitic’ rant outside synagogue Temple Beth El”

1. “You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids”

