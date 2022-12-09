Free weed: The top Metro Times stories of the week

Here’s what our readers were most interested in this week

By on Fri, Dec 9, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge Did somebody say “free weed?” - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Did somebody say “free weed?”

Apparently, our readers love cannabis deals, if there is any sort of trend that can be divined from this week’s pageviews. A number of well-known local businesses also made the top 10 stories this week.

Here are the top 10 headlines of this week:

10. “New Order Coffee reopens with new location and owner”

9. “Iconic Eastern Market store to reopen this weekend”

8. “Detroit is getting a direct flight to Iceland”

7. “Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market”

6. “Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension”

5. “Detroit brunch spot Karl’s closes doors ‘for now’”

4. “You could win free weed for life in this dispensary’s scratch-off game”

3. “These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court”

2. “Dearborn man charged for ‘anti-semitic’ rant outside synagogue Temple Beth El”

1. “You can get a free jar of joints for donating winter coats for kids”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Black Detroit cop wins racial-bias lawsuit against city after his arrest and suspension

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Hotel Yorba is back on the market

Eastpointe mayor agrees to shut up when criticized during meetings following lawsuit

By Steve Neavling

Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens (left) berated residents during the public comment period of a public meeting.

These 74 cops in Wayne County have been deemed untrustworthy to testify in court

By Steve Neavling

A Detroit police squad car.

Also in News & Views

Patrick Lyoya family sues Grand Rapids and the former police officer who killed him

By Alex Washington

Video from the officer's body camera caught the moments before the fatal shooting.

Big fat nothing

By Clay Jones

Big fat nothing

The Stupidverse

By Tom Tomorrow

The Stupidverse

Measly increase set for minimum wage in Michigan unless courts side with workers

By Steve Neavling

Protesters have demanded a living wage of $15 an hour nationwide.
More

Digital Issue

December 7, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us