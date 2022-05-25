Former state Rep. Sherry Gay-Dagnogo takes lead in crowded field of Democrats for 13th Congressional district primary in Michigan

click to enlarge
Courtesy photos
From left, Sherry Gay-Dagnogo, Sharon McPhail, John Conyers III.
School board member and former state lawmaker Sherry Gay-Dagnogo jumped to the front of a crowded field of Democrats in the August Democratic primary for the newly drawn 13th Congressional District, according to a new poll released Tuesday.
It’s the latest shakeup in a race that could be a nail-biter.
Of the 400 people surveyed by Lake Research Partners, 16% said they would vote for Gay-Dagnogo, a current Detroit Public Schools Community District board member.
“These early results show that Sherry Gay-Dagnogo holds a small but meaningful advantage in this crowded and competitive race,” Lake Research Partners said. “With her leadership credentials and demonstrated commitment to fighting for families, Gay-Dagnogo is poised to continue to pull ahead, given the resources she needs to communicate her message to Democratic primary voters.”
While in the state House, Gay-Dagnogo advocated for the release of former Detroit Mayor Kwame Kilpatrick from prison. She was term-limited from the Legislature after serving from 2015 to 2021.
In a separate poll
released earlier this month, former Detroit City Councilwoman Sharon McPhail was leading the field with 20% support. In the most recent poll, McPhail placed sixth with just 6% support.
A survey
released in March showed the frontrunner was John Conyers III, the son of the late U.S. Rep. John Conyers. In the latest poll, Conyers placed second at 11%.
Lake Research Partners
Survey of Democrats in the 13th Congressional District primary election.
It’s still anyone’s race. About 36% of those surveyed said they were still undecided.
The 13th District covers much of Detroit, Hamtramck, the Grosse Pointes, and northern downriver communities. The seat is currently held by U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, who decided to run in the neighboring 12th district, which covers parts of west Detroit, Dearborn, and Southfield.
State Sen. Adam Hollier and state Rep. Shri Thanedar tied for third in the poll at 8% each. Focus:Hope CEO Portia Roberson secured the fifth place spot with 7% support.
No other candidate received more than 3%.
The primary is set for Aug. 2.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.