Ford CEO changes mind, will include AM radio in upcoming cars

The decision to remove the feature from the 2024 Mustang sparked outcry

By on Tue, May 23, 2023 at 3:15 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge The 2024 Mustang was Ford’s first gas-powered model to be marketed without an AM receiver until the company reversed course. - Ford Motor Co.
Ford Motor Co.
The 2024 Mustang was Ford’s first gas-powered model to be marketed without an AM receiver until the company reversed course.

Well, that was fast — and we’re not talking about the performance of the 2024 Ford Mustang. Well, sort of.

The Detroit automaker revealed Tuesday that it will now include AM radio in its upcoming cars, reversing a controversial earlier decision to discontinue the option in its 2024 Mustang. It would have been the company’s first gas-powered model to be marketed without the feature, following the lead of electric car makers like Tesla.

CEO Jim Farley made the announcement on Twitter.

“After speaking with policy leaders about the importance of AM broadcast radio as a part of the emergency alert system, we’ve decided to include it on all 2024 @Ford & @LincolnMotorCo vehicles,” Farley wrote. “For any owners of Ford EVs without AM broadcast capability, we’ll offer a software update.”

He continued, “Customers can currently listen to AM radio content in a variety of ways in our vehicles — including via streaming — and we will continue to innovate to deliver even better in-vehicle entertainment and emergency notification options in the future.”

Acknowledging the speed at which the company changed direction, he added, “Thanks to our product development and manufacturing teams for their quick response to make this change for our customers.”

In his column this week, Metro Times contributor Joe Lapointe covered the controversy, pointing out that the decision irked some conservative talk radio-loving Republicans.

But they also had allies on the other side of the aisle too, with Democrats like U.S. Rep. Josh Gottheimer from New Jersey supporting the “AM for Every Vehicle Act,” arguing terrestrial radio serves an important function relaying local news and information during emergencies.

Related
A bipartisan coalition has endorsed the “AM for Every Vehicle Act.”

In your car, do you still listen to AM radio?: Legacy media seeks Congressional boost

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit house from ‘Only Lovers Left Alive’ listed for sale

By Lee DeVito

82 Alfred Street pictured in Only Lovers Left Alive and today (right), after a massive makeover.

Detroit City Council weighs ordinance to ban evictions without ‘just cause’

By Steve Neavling

Detroit City Council is weighing an ordinance to bar landlords from evicting tenants without just cause.

In your car, do you still listen to AM radio?

By Joe Lapointe

A bipartisan coalition has endorsed the “AM for Every Vehicle Act.”

Whitmer signs ‘red flag’ gun safety bills

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Whitmer signs ‘red flag’ gun safety bills

Also in News & Views

University of Michigan is fabricating grades for students of striking instructors, emails show

By Steve Neavling

University of Michigan campus.

Whitmer signs ‘red flag’ gun safety bills

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

Whitmer signs ‘red flag’ gun safety bills

In your car, do you still listen to AM radio?

By Joe Lapointe

A bipartisan coalition has endorsed the “AM for Every Vehicle Act.”

Dingell joins Jayapal and Sanders in reintroducing Medicare for All

By Kyle Davidson, Michigan Advance

Dingell joins Jayapal and Sanders in reintroducing Medicare for All
More

Digital Issue

May 17, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us