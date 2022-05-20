Finally, the Detroit People Mover is back after a two year hiatus

click to enlarge
Susan Montgomery/ Shutterstock
Detroit People Mover.
Good things come to those who wait, and the wait has been long. The Detroit People Mover has officially resumed service as of Friday after being shut down since March of 2020.
It's for real this time. Officials planned for the 2.9-mile loop to start back up in April
, but that never happened, so here we are. Rides, which typically cost 75 cents, will be free for the first 90 days of service. Officials also said back in April rides would be free for 120 days, but it's all good. We're just happy to see it come back.
For now, the People Mover will have limited service, stopping at Greektown, Michigan Avenue, Huntington Place, West Riverfront, Millender Center, and Grand Circus Park.
The Fort-Cass, Financial District, Renaissance Center, Bricktown, Broadway, Cadillac, and Times Square stations are temporarily closed, but will reopen after further construction is complete, officials told The Detroit News
.
Hours of operation have also changed to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday. There is no service on Sunday.
