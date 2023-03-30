FDA approves Narcan for over-the-counter use

The medication, which rapidly reverses overdoses, can now be sold at Michigan grocery and drug stores and gas stations

By on Thu, Mar 30, 2023 at 2:31 pm

Share on Nextdoor
Narcan, or naloxone, will soon be easier for Michigan shoppers to pick up. - VCU Capital News Service / Flickr
VCU Capital News Service / Flickr
Narcan, or naloxone, will soon be easier for Michigan shoppers to pick up.

A life-saving medication that rapidly reverses the effects of opioid overdoses will soon become way easier to get.

The federal Food and Drug Administration has approved naloxone, or Narcan Nasal Spray, for over-the-counter use.

Naloxone has been available at most Michigan pharmacies without prescriptions since 2017, after the legislature passed a standing order to allow its sale. But the FDA’s recent approval means consumers will have more options. It allows Naloxone to be sold on shelves at grocery and drug stores, gas stations, as well as online — without having to speak to a pharmacist.

It’s not yet clear on when Michigan retailers will implement the FDA’s new approval, but here's a few locations where you can already receive naloxone. You can also get naloxone mailed to you in Michigan at no cost.

The FDA’s action comes after overdose deaths reached an all-time high in 2021. Though overdose deaths have declined slightly since then, annual drug overdose deaths were still 25% higher than they were before the pandemic, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 50% from about five years before that.

A version of this article was published by our sister paper, the St. Louis Riverfront Times. It is republished with permission.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Monica Obradovic

Monica Obradovic is a staff writer for the Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Black Detroiters are fleeing the city at an alarming rate

By Steve Neavling

Black Detroiters are fleeing the city at an alarming rate

While most Detroiters support reparations, a majority of white residents do not

By Steve Neavling

A protester in Detroit holds a sign in support of reparations.

Thank Trump, Michigan senators for Silicon Valley Bank collapse

By Tom Perkins

Michigan Senators Debbie Stabenow and Gary Peters in 2016.

Detroit City Council approves hundreds of millions in tax incentives for District Detroit

By Steve Neavling

Protesters called on Detroit City Council to oppose a tax incentive plan for the Ilitch organization and billionaire Stephen Ross earlier this month.

Also in News & Views

ARPA funds saved 4,200 occupied Detroit homes from being foreclosed

By Steve Neavling

Fewer than 100 Detroiters are at risk of tax foreclosure this year because of assistance from a state program.

Gov. Whitmer: ‘Michigan’s not a blue state’

By Lee DeVito

Gov. Whitmer: ‘Michigan’s not a blue state’

Detroit’s WSU makes it easier for former students to return, finish degree

By Mark Richardson, Michigan News Connection

Wayne State University’s Detroit campus.

While most Detroiters support reparations, a majority of white residents do not

By Steve Neavling

A protester in Detroit holds a sign in support of reparations.
More

Digital Issue

March 29, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us