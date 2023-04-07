Ex-state Rep. Cynthia Johnson goes on transphobic rant

Former state Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson, a Democrat from Detroit, launched into a transphobic rant on social media on Thursday, drawing criticism from her followers.
Johnson, who unsuccessfully ran for chair of the Michigan Democratic Party this year, called it “bullshit” for people to use pronouns that don’t match the sex they were assigned at birth.
“God made female and male,” Johnson wrote on Facebook on Thursday. “All that extra stuff that they’re adding on, do you that’s okay but don’t lie to us about who you are. If you were born male but you don’t feel that body is the one that you want to be in, it doesn’t make you a female it just makes you want to be in a different body.”
She added, “I don’t have to go along with that bullshit and I’m not.”
Johnson also shared a gif of Angela from the TV show The Office saying, “If you pray hard enough, you can turn yourself into a cat person.”
“What is the ‘real agenda’ in force feeding the entire world with confusion about sexuality and gender,” Johnson wrote. “I’m very confused.”
Johnson drew strong criticism for her comments.
“God created LGBTQ. All of them,” Howard Wetters responded. “If you had a clue about the basis of gender differentiation in the womb, you wouldn’t make such uninformed statements.”
Another Facebook user, Leaha Skylar Dotson, called Johnson’s rant “straight up anti-Trans rhetoric.”
“This status is absolute BS and shows you’re totally okay erasing our Trans community,” she said. “I think this may have ended my ability to work with you further if you truly hold this perspective because I don’t bring hate of any kind into my circle.”
Johnson’s comments come amid an anti-trans moral panic. Earlier this week, conservatives got mad at Bud Light for partnering with a transgender influencer for a promotional campaign, leading to Kid Rock shooting cases of the beer with a semi-automatic rifle in a viral social media stunt.
A 2021 study by the Williams Institute at UCLA School of Law found that transgender people are more than four times more likely to experience violent victimization, including rape, sexual assault, and aggravated or simple assault.
Johnson served two terms in the state House from January 2019 to January 2023.
In December 2020, Republican leaders in the House stripped Johnson of her committee assignments after she issued a “warning” to “you Trumpers” in a Facebook post.
Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter