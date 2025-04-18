Ex-Macomb County deputy pleads no contest to slapping 14-year-old

Macomb County Prosecutor's Office Derek Reed.

A former Macomb County sheriff's deputy has pleaded no contest to two misdemeanor charges after slapping a 14-year-old boy during a transport to a juvenile facility last year.

Derek Reed entered the plea Thursday in Macomb County Circuit Court to wilful failure to uphold the law and assault and battery. The charges carry a maximum penalty of one year in prison.

The charges stem from an incident on Aug. 29, 2023, when Reed, then a deputy, was transporting the teenager to the Macomb County Juvenile Justice Center in Mount Clemens. Prosecutors say Reed slapped and assaulted the teen while he was in custody.

Reed was fired from the sheriff’s department following the incident.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Jun 16.

“The safety and well-being of our children is our top priority,” Macomb County Prosecutor Peter J. Lucido said. “We should be able to trust police officers to protect our children and treat them according to the law. These charges reflect our commitment to holding offenders accountable, no matter their position, and ensuring justice for the most vulnerable members of our community.”