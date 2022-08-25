Ex-Hillsdale County deputy to stand trial for exploiting badge for sex with woman

click to enlarge Shutterstock Hillsdale County Sheriff's Deputy Todd Barkley was charged with two counts of misconduct in office.

A former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy accused of exploiting his position to coerce a woman into a sexual relationship has been bound over for trial.Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township faces up to five years in prison on two counts of misconduct in office.Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaren determined this week that there was enough evidence to warrant a circuit court trial, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.Barkley is accused of using his position as a law enforcement officer to coerce the woman into having sex with him. He also allegedly arranged for the woman to be treated for a substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Kentucky and then used his badge to get her out to have sex with him.“The Department of Attorney General takes seriously reports of exploitation and will vigorously pursue those who abuse positions of authority and violate the public trust,” Attorney General Dana Nessel.Anyone else with information about other potential victims of Barkley to call Detective Sgt. Matt Young at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-540-7960 or Detective Johnson of the Eaton County Sheriffs Office at 517-323-8492.