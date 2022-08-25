Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Ex-Hillsdale County deputy to stand trial for exploiting badge for sex with woman

Todd Barkley faces to five years in prison on two counts of misconduct in office

By on Thu, Aug 25, 2022 at 4:31 pm

click to enlarge Hillsdale County Sheriff's Deputy Todd Barkley was charged with two counts of misconduct in office. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Hillsdale County Sheriff's Deputy Todd Barkley was charged with two counts of misconduct in office.

A former Hillsdale County Sheriff’s deputy accused of exploiting his position to coerce a woman into a sexual relationship has been bound over for trial.

Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township faces up to five years in prison on two counts of misconduct in office.

Jackson County District Court Judge Michael Klaren determined this week that there was enough evidence to warrant a circuit court trial, the Michigan Attorney General’s Office announced Thursday.

Barkley is accused of using his position as a law enforcement officer to coerce the woman into having sex with him. He also allegedly arranged for the woman to be treated for a substance use disorder at a rehabilitation center in Kentucky and then used his badge to get her out to have sex with him.

“The Department of Attorney General takes seriously reports of exploitation and will vigorously pursue those who abuse positions of authority and violate the public trust,” Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Anyone else with information about other potential victims of Barkley to call Detective Sgt. Matt Young at the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office at 517-540-7960 or Detective Johnson of the Eaton County Sheriffs Office at 517-323-8492.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

A hipper Hazel Park? Why the longtime blue-collar suburb is experiencing a renaissance

By Steve Neavling

A hipper Hazel Park? Why the longtime blue-collar suburb is experiencing a renaissance

The mystery behind a rash of dog deaths in central and northern Michigan has been solved

By Steve Neavling

Dozens of dogs have died of parvovirus in central and northern Michigan in the past month.

The Republican Party is destroying itself in its drift to the far right

By Jeffrey C. Billman

The Republican Party is destroying itself in its drift to the far right

My wife won’t let me watch porn of any kind

By Dan Savage

Also in News & Views

Environmental racism in Detroit takes center stage at congressional hearing

By Steve Neavling

Environmental justice advocates gathered in July outside of U.S. Ecology in Detroit.

A hipper Hazel Park? Why the longtime blue-collar suburb is experiencing a renaissance

By Steve Neavling

A hipper Hazel Park? Why the longtime blue-collar suburb is experiencing a renaissance

The Republican Party is destroying itself in its drift to the far right

By Jeffrey C. Billman

The Republican Party is destroying itself in its drift to the far right

What four-way stops can teach us about this moment in America

By Abdul El-Sayed

What four-way stops can teach us about this moment in America
More

Digital Issue

August 24, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us