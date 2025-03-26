Ex-Highland Park cop charged in 2020 assault

click to enlarge Shutterstock A former Highland Park cop is accused of assaulting a man outside a Burger King.

A former Highland Park cop was charged Wednesday with three felonies in connection with a 2020 assault of a 36-year-old man outside a Burger King on Woodward Avenue.

Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy on Wednesday announced charges against Dammeon Lamark Player, 51, who was working as a Highland Park officer when the incident occurred.

On May 14, 2020, police were called to the fast-food restaurant on the 13300 block of Woodward after a report of a disorderly person. Player was dispatched to the scene and allegedly got into a verbal altercation with the man. Prosecutors say Player fired a department-issued Taser from inside his patrol vehicle, but it was ineffective.

Player then exited the vehicle and followed the man further down Woodward before deploying the Taser a second time and pushing him, causing the man to fall into a concrete wall and strike his head, according to the prosecutor’s office.

The man was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Player was charged with misconduct in office, assault with intent to do great bodily harm, and felonious assault. He was arraigned Wednesday in 30th District Court and released on a $10,000 personal bond. He’s barred from contacting the victim or any witnesses and prohibited from possessing weapons or leaving the state.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 1 before Judge Brigette Officer Holley of the 30th District Court.