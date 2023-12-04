Embattled ex-state lawmaker Jewell Jones gets PR job at recycling company

click to enlarge Courtesy of Midwest Recycling Inc. Former state Rep. Jewell Jones has been named director of public relations for Midwest Recycling Inc.

Jewell Jones, a former state lawmaker who was busted for a drunk-driving incident in April 2021 and was later stripped of his committee assignments for allegedly sneaking a key into a Livingston County jail, has landed a new job.

Jones, 28, is serving as the director of public relations for Midwest Recycling Inc., the Inkster-based company announced Monday.

The company diverts shoes, clothing, and small household appliances from landfills.

“I am excited to join the Midwest Recycling family and contribute to their impactful mission,” Jones said in a news release. “Recycling is not only about diverting waste but also about making a positive difference in communities, both locally and throughout the United States, as well as abroad. I look forward to leveraging my experience to amplify the company’s message and drive positive change.”

In 2016, Jones was elected to the state House at the age of 21, becoming the youngest ever state representative in Michigan history. The Inkster Democrat quickly earned a reputation as a promising young progressive, fighting for racial and environmental justice.

But his political prowess became overshadowed by legal problems. In May 2018, Jones was pulled over for speeding, window tint, and having an obstructed license plate. He was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving with open intoxicants.

In April 2021, Jones was arrested again, this time for allegedly driving into a ditch while drunk on Interstate 96 near Fowlerville. He was accused of being uncooperative and telling troopers that he controlled their budget and threatened to call Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

While out of jail, he violated bond three times after he tested positive for alcohol and attempted to tamper with his tether. After a court hearing, he was accused of trying to smuggle a handcuff key into the Livingston County Jail.

In September 2021, the House GOP leadership stripped Jones of his committee assignments.

In connection with the drunken driving and obstruction charges, Jones was sentenced to two years of probation and 100 hours of community service in March 2022, along with credit for 61 days served in jail.

Jones was also called out for spending some of his campaign funds at a strip club.

During the COVID-19 pandemic in August 2021, Jones offered to write letters of support for anyone seeking vaccination exemptions.

Jones served in the state House until Jan. 1, 2023.

“We are thrilled to welcome Jewell to the Midwest Recycling family, and we look forward to achieving new heights together,” Abe Hachem, president of Midwest Recycling, said.

In its news release, Midwest Recycling didn’t mention any of Jones’s controversies.

“I am enthusiastic about Jewel,” Pam Anderson, legal counsel for Midwest Recycling, said in the news release. “His background as a State Representative adds a valuable dimension to our team, enhancing our ability to navigate legal landscapes and contribute to positive, sustainable change.”

