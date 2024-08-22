  1. News & Views
Vote for Best of Detroit 2024 Now Through September 11

Efforts to ban controversial books continue in Michigan libraries

“[The] idea when you try to remove a book because you don’t like the ideas contained in the book, that raises constitutional issues,” says Jay Kaplan, staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan

By
Aug 22, 2024 at 7:56 am
A Michigan Library Association poll shows more than three-quarters of Michiganders oppose censorship of library books but the public filed 47 complaints in 2023.
The battle between social conservatives and Michigan libraries to remove certain books from the shelves is becoming increasingly political as the November elections draw near.

Debbie Mikula, executive director of the association, said in most cases, such bans would violate the First Amendment.

“When there’s an effort to try to prohibit accessing information or a book because some individuals don’t like the ideas contained in the book, the United States Supreme Court has held that’s unconstitutional,” Mikula pointed out.

One recent incident involved the Alpena County Library, where county commissioners removed the entire library board for “failing to act” on community members’ demands to remove certain books. The community members vowed, but failed, to vote down the library’s “millage” or operating fund.

A 2023 Michigan Library Association poll showed 71% of Michiganders have a positive opinion of the state’s libraries. Two-thirds said books about sex, gender identity, or sexual orientation should not be banned, while 30% said it is appropriate “sometimes” or “always.”

Jay Kaplan, staff attorney for the ACLU of Michigan, said many wanting books removed are influenced by groups like Moms for Liberty or others who circulate book lists and demand their removal.

“Most of the books that they want to have removed usually deal with LGBTQ characters or situations,” Kaplan noted. “Some of the [books] deal with racism. But for the most part, they’re usually, it’s usually LGBTQ subject matter.”

Kaplan argued removing a book not meeting a library’s published standards is possible but only when everything is done out in the open.

“As long as there’s a very transparent process where a book is reviewed and is determined that this book is inappropriate for the library, that’s one thing,” Kaplan stressed. “But the idea when you try to remove a book because you don’t like the ideas contained in the book, that raises constitutional issues.”

