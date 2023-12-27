LOL

Dumb Dumb

By on Wed, Dec 27, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Dumb Dumb
Scroll to read more Claytoonz articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Michigan is bringing back 1960s green and white ‘Water Wonderland’ license plate

By Randiah Camille Green

The Water Wonderland plates will be available starting January 27.

Detroit vs. Everybody’s new flagship opens just in time for the holidays

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit vs. Everybody is now open at 44 W. Columbia St.

Attorney Mike Morse is giving Detroiters free Uber rides for New Year’s Eve

By Layla McMurtrie

The Mike Morse Law Firm is bringing back its “Ride Free NYE” campaign.

Detroit’s giant Kwanzaa kinara returns for second year

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit’s giant Kwanzaa kinara returns for second year (2)

Also in News & Views

The final frontier

By Tom Tomorrow

The final frontier

Attorney Mike Morse is giving Detroiters free Uber rides for New Year’s Eve

By Layla McMurtrie

The Mike Morse Law Firm is bringing back its “Ride Free NYE” campaign.

Michigan is bringing back 1960s green and white ‘Water Wonderland’ license plate

By Randiah Camille Green

The Water Wonderland plates will be available starting January 27.

Detroit vs. Everybody’s new flagship opens just in time for the holidays

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit vs. Everybody is now open at 44 W. Columbia St.
More

Digital Issue

December 20, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Threads icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us