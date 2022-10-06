Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Due to bus driver shortage, Detroit area school districts partner with HopSkipDrive rideshare app

The program is seeking eligible drivers to drive children to and from school, says it will pay $40 per hour

By on Thu, Oct 6, 2022 at 10:59 am

click to enlarge HopSkipDrive is like Uber, but for taking children to school. Its drivers undergo extensive background checks and wear a bright orange shirt. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
HopSkipDrive is like Uber, but for taking children to school. Its drivers undergo extensive background checks and wear a bright orange shirt.

For years, students across metro Detroit have waited at the bus stop for the yellow school bus to take them to school. However, this year, many buses didn’t make it to those stops due to a shortage of bus drivers.

A new transportation program is taking action to put an end to that dilemma. A rideshare service called HopSkipDrive announced it has partnered with 10 Detroit-area school districts, including Detroit Public Schools Community District, Ferndale Public Schools, Farmington Public Schools, Wayne-Westland Community Schools, and others.

The program is similar to Uber and Lyft, only it specializes in the transportation of children ages 6 and older, including students with special needs, students experiencing homelessness, and students in foster care. The service extends beyond rides to and from school, too.

“These students have individualized transportation needs that can’t always be met by the school bus easily,” says Miriam Ravkin, senior vice president of marketing at HopSkipDrive. “For instance, students with special needs may need transportation to an appointment, or a student in foster care may move homes late at night and need transportation to school in the morning. HopSkipDrive’s mission is to create opportunity for all through mobility and by helping districts fulfill transportation needs for vulnerable populations, we’re driving greater educational equity.”

District transportation staff can schedule HopSkipDrive rides for students. HopSkipDrive also has a consumer app, where parents or caregivers can schedule rides for themselves.

The service is looking for Detroit-area drivers, which it says will be paid $40 per hour. In order to qualify for the position of driving the school-aged children, HopSkipDrive’s “CareDrivers” are subject to extensive background checks, including fingerprinting, background screenings, and ongoing driving record checks. They are also required to have five years of experience in caregiving.

More information is available at hopskipdrive.com/drive.

During each pick-up and drop off, CareDrivers wear a bright orange T-shirt emblazoned with the word “CareDriver” so that it’s easier for students to recognize them. There will also be a HopSkipDrive decal on their car.

The HopSkipDrive program idea came about in 2014, when three moms came together to create a transportation solution for getting their children to and from school. The plan has turned into a program that has partnered with more than 400 school districts across the country.

According to the HopSkipDrive website, the ride share program is 40% less expensive to use than a school bus with 12 students or less.

“I appreciate HopSkipDrive’s commitment to providing an innovative school transportation solution,” says Bill Good, director of communications and pupil services at Ferndale Public Schools. “Every day parents trust school districts to safely transport their children to and from school. HopSkipDrive provides parents and caregivers with an unprecedented ability to oversee their child’s trip to school every day through the smartphone application. This level of transparency builds a culture of trust between the school, parent, and driver.”

“We are looking forward to partnering with the amazing school districts in the Detroit metro area to help get more kids to school — safely and on time,” Ravkin says. “We love seeing children succeed through greater access to transportation.”

More information is available at hopskipdrive.com.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Darlene A. White

If you see Darlene, she is usually on deadline while holding a cup of coffee in one hand and chasing her twin toddlers across metro Detroit. She is a Ferndale High School graduate, a Wayne State Warrior, and a proud member of the National Association of Black Journalists. Darlene’s first love is radio. One of...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

New Detroit homeowner hit with $5,200 bill for water she didn’t use

By Steve Neavling

"The Spirit of Detroit" statue in downtown Detroit.

New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad

By Steve Neavling

A screenshot from an ad supporting Tudor Dixon for governor.

Attorneys from Grand Rapids helped ‘The Onion’ create quite possibly the funniest legal document of all time

By Lee DeVito

Obviously, The Onion is not America's Finest News Source.

Wayne State University board member calls on companies to stop donating to lawmakers who undermine democracy

By Steve Neavling

Defend Black Voters advocates call on Wayne State University Board of Governor to demand companies stop donating to lawmakers who are undermining democracy.

Also in News & Views

Are Republicans giving up on Democracy?

By Abdul El-Sayed

Former President Donald Trump at a previous campaign stop in Michigan.

Savage Love: I’m tired of being treated like a gay Black fantasy come to life

By Dan Savage

Woke hurricane

By Clay Jones

Woke Hurricane

The latest outrage

By Tom Tomorrow

The latest outrage
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us