Dingell joins Sanders, Jayapal to introduce Medicare for All Act of 2025

Bernie Sanders is once again asking for something literally every other industrialized nation in the world has except for the United States — universal health care.

The U.S. Senator was joined on Tuesday by Michigan’s U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell and U.S. Rep. Pramila Jayapal of Washington to introduce the Medicare for All Act of 2025.

“Every American has the right to health care, period,” Dingell said in a statement. “If you’re sick, you should be able to go to the doctor without being worried about the cost of treatment or prescription medicine. Too many families must decide between putting food on the table and getting medical care that they desperately need.”

She added, “A health care system that ties coverage to employment will always leave patients vulnerable. It’s flat-out wrong and Medicare for All would put a stop to it. We’ve been fighting this fight since the 1940s, when my father-in-law helped author the first universal health care bill. It’s time to get this done.”

Dingell is referring to John Dingell Sr., who drafted the first legislation that ultimately led to the creation of Medicare in 1965. Her late husband John Dingell Jr. introduced a single-payer health care plan every session he served in Congress until 2015, which Dingell has continued to do since winning his seat.

A 2024 Gallup poll found 62% of Americans support universal healthcare. Despite this, the 2024 election was the first in decades where neither major party candidate campaigned on health care reform.

That disconnect could explain the massive public interest in the case of Luigi Mangione, a 26-year-old man who allegedly murdered the CEO of UnitedHealthcare, a for-profit insurance company notorious for denying claims and blocking health care reform efforts.

“The American people understand, as I do, that health care is a human right, not a privilege and that we must end the international embarrassment of the United States being the only major country on earth that does not guarantee health care to all of its citizens,” Sanders said in a statement. “It is not acceptable to me, nor to the American people, that over 85 million people today are either uninsured or underinsured. Today, there are millions of people who would like to go to a doctor but cannot afford to do so. This is an outrage. In America, your health and your longevity should not be dependent on your wealth. Health care is a human right that all Americans, regardless of income, are entitled to and they deserve the best health care that our country can provide.”

The Medicare for All Act would expand Medicare, currently eligible only for those age 65 or older and younger people with certain disabilities, to cover every person in the United States — including primary care, vision, dental, prescription drugs, mental health, reproductive health care, and more.

The legislation also calls for the freedom for patients to choose care without worrying the provider being in-network, as well as streamlining the health care system to negotiate drug prices and reduce the administrative waste that drives up costs.

The legislation was endorsed by President Shawn Fain of the United Auto Workers labor union, among others.

“Health care should be a human right,” Fain said. “But every time we negotiate with a boss for the right to see a doctor, they nickel and dime us until people have to choose between their health and putting food on the table. We're sick of having to go on strike just to have decent health care.”

He added, “We’re sick of corporate America asking us to give up raises, retirement security, or work-life balance at the bargaining table so working-class people can avoid medical bankruptcy. Our current health care system is a con job that only works for the billionaire class. Medicare for All is common sense, and it’s what the working class needs. The UAW is proud to support this bill.”