Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit’s Greektown Casino-Hotel to be renamed Hollywood Casino at Greektown

The rebrand comes with new upgrades

By on Mon, Apr 25, 2022 at 12:24 pm

click to enlarge Greektown Casino-Hotel is getting a rebrand. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
Greektown Casino-Hotel is getting a rebrand.

Greektown Casino-Hotel in downtown Detroit is getting rebranded with a new name and upgrades, the new owner announced Monday.

Beginning on May 1, the 22-year-old casino will be called Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

Penn National purchased Greektown casino in May 2019 from Dan Gilbert’s Jack Entertainment for $1 billion.

The company owns 18 other casinos with “Hollywood” in their names.

The casino’s 1,200-square-foot lobby recently underwent $30 million in renovations, which includes a new cocktail bar, and it's in the process of remodeling its 400 hotel rooms and suites.

The hotel is adding new Urban Cocktail and Rock Bar lounges and a new Detroit Taco Company location.

The casino’s steakhouse, Prism, is also getting a new menu.

"Becoming Hollywood Casino at Greektown will offer our guests the best of both worlds: we're keeping all of the unique, neighborhood charm that has defined Greektown since we opened our doors, while adding several new amenities that come with being a part of Penn National's flagship brand family," John Drake, general manager of the casino, said in a statement.

"Whether you're a regular, loyal guest or a first-time visitor, we'll have something new and improved for you to experience and enjoy."

The casino is also upgrading its gaming technology. It will be the first casino in Michigan to offer mywallet — a cashless, card-less feature that enables people to connect their phones to slot machines and table games, according to Penn National.

The casino also extended its partnership with Detroit Music Hall to bring a variety of live musical and comedy performances. Among those performing this year are Michael Bolton, Wanda Sykes, Boyz II Men, Jim Brewer, and America.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

News & Views Slideshows

Social Kitchen 225 E. Maple Rd., Birmingham; 248-594-4200; socialkitchenandbar.com Chicken and waffles are a brunch favorite, but at Social Kitchen, it’s more than a brunchtime entree — it’s also a cocktail. Social takes what we know about a typical old fashioned and elevates it by adding crispy fried chicken and a waffle biscuit. Photo via Google Maps

30 essential Detroit area brunches you should have tried by now
Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled

Opinions about Michigan that will get you canceled
All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022

All the Detroit Tigers fans we saw celebrating Opening Day 2022
All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

All the anti-war protesters we saw at the Stand With Ukraine rally in downtown Detroit

Trending

Democrat McMorrow’s rousing anti-hate speech leads to $250,000 in donations in one day

By Steve Neavling

State Sen. Mallory McMorrow, D-Royal Oak.

Two Trump picks win GOP endorsements for Michigan attorney general, secretary of state

By Allison Donahue, Michigan Advance

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and AG nominee Matt DePerno at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022.

Op-ed: Why abortion access matters and what we’re doing about it in Michigan

By Garlin Gilchrist II

Op-ed: Why abortion access matters and what we’re doing about it in Michigan

Michigan GOP Senator condemned for falsely claiming Dems want to ‘groom and sexualize kindergartners’

By Steve Neavling

State Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton.

Also in News & Views

Michigan group: Oil pipeline tunnel plan not in sync with state's climate goals

By Lily Bohlke, Michigan News Connection

In 2013, the National Wildlife Federation sent divers to look at Enbridge, Inc.'s aging straits pipelines, finding wide spans of unsupported structures encrusted with exotic zebra mussels and quagga mussels.

Two Trump picks win GOP endorsements for Michigan attorney general, secretary of state

By Allison Donahue, Michigan Advance

Michigan GOP Co-Chair Meshawn Maddock and AG nominee Matt DePerno at the Michigan Republican Party Endorsement Convention, April 23, 2022.

Overtaxed homeowners and Red NOT Chili Peppers: The top 10 Metro Times headlines of the week

By Alex Washington

The Red NOT Chili Peppers, NOT the Red Hot Chili Peppers.

Op-ed: Why abortion access matters and what we’re doing about it in Michigan

By Garlin Gilchrist II

Op-ed: Why abortion access matters and what we’re doing about it in Michigan
More

Digital Issue

April 20, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us