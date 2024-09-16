  1. News & Views
Detroit’s dry spell: On track for the driest, dustiest September ever

Sep 16, 2024 at 11:54 am
Michigan is hot and dry.
Southeast Michigan is facing an exceptionally dry month, possibly setting a record for the driest September since weather tracking began, according to the National Weather Service (NWS).

“It has now been 7 days since Detroit has seen a drop of rain,” NWS Detroit posted to X on Friday. “With only 0.06 [inches] so far this month and a dry forecast for the next 7 days (and possibly beyond), we could be on track for the driest September on record.”

The record dates back to 1877 which had just 0.39 inches of rain.

Forecasts predict ongoing dry conditions with clear skies and warm temperatures ranging from the high 70s to low 80s throughout the coming week.

Northern Michigan is also seeing elevated fire risks, with dry conditions, dry fuels, and warm temperatures contributing to a fire danger warning through Tuesday, according to the NWS.

The extended dry period raises concerns about water use, increased fire risks, and potential strain on agriculture throughout the state. Michiganders are advised to conserve water, stay hydrated during the heat, and be cautious about fire hazards. If these dry conditions persist, they could lead to long-term environmental impacts across Michigan.

Hopefully we get wet again soon.

