Detroit’s Belle Isle Aquarium is now open on Thursdays

America’s oldest original aquarium expanded its hours of operation through August thanks to $10,000 from Comerica Bank

Jul 30, 2024 at 2:17 pm
Belle Isle Aquarium opened in 1904.
Belle Isle Aquarium opened in 1904. Courtesy photo
Detroit’s historic Belle Isle Aquarium is now open on Thursdays through the end of August.

The Belle Isle Conservancy announced the expanded hours, which it credits to a $10,000 contribution from Comerica Bank.

The funds will also support ongoing restoration of the building, as well as preservation and restoration efforts at Belle Isle park.

“We’re grateful for this support from Comerica Bank and excited to provide families an extra day of enjoyment and learning before the summer is over,” said Belle Isle Conservancy CEO Meagan Elliott. “And for those who have never been to the Belle Isle Aquarium, now is your chance to come see why it was recently ranked the most beautiful aquarium in America!”

The aquarium is now open 10 a.m.–4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday until Aug. 29.

Admission to the historic attraction, which opened in 1904 and is considered America’s oldest original aquarium, is free, though a $5 donation is encouraged.

Comerica Bank is also hosting a park cleanup for its Comerica Cares team of volunteers on Saturday, Aug. 10.

The bank is also lending a hand to celebrate Belle Isle Conservancy’s 120th birthday event on Sunday, Aug. 18. The event will include family-friendly activities like bounce houses, crafts, and science activities.

In 2021, Belle Isle Aquarium reopened from its COVID-19 pandemic closure with a $1.2 million makeover. Those included the addition of new specimens, like garden eels, endangered axolotl salamanders from Mexico, and a smallmouth bass caught from the Detroit River.

Other updates restored the George D. Mason- and Albert Kahn-designed aquarium to its former glory, including new paint and tiles.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

