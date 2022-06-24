Detroit Zoo's oldest tiger dies at 18

click to enlarge
Roy Lewis/ Facebook
Kisa was an elderly Amur tiger at almost 19 years old. Typically their life expectancy is 10-15 years.
The Detroit Zoo’s beloved Amur tiger, Kisa, passed away Thursday evening. And just after we were riding the feel-good high from seeing Detroit Zoo animals eating Buddy’s Pizza
, too.
The zoo announced Kisa's passing in a Facebook post
. At almost 19 years old, she was the oldest tiger in the zoo’s Devereux Tiger Forest. This is considered fairly old for an Amur tiger, which have a life expectancy of 10-15 years in the wild, according to the zoo.
Kisa was undergoing a veterinary procedure for arthritis symptoms at the time of her passing.
“For years, animal care and veterinary staff members have been monitoring and treating Kisa’s age-related ailments, and she was on three different medications to help keep her comfortable in her later years,” the Facebook post reads. “...Her absence leaves a hole in our hearts, and she will be missed by staff and guests alike.”
Associate Curator of Mammals Betsie Meister described Kisa as “an individual who followed her own set of rules."
“Despite being known for her spirited attitude, she was mild-mannered with animal care staff and has always been a favorite among those who worked with her for nearly two decades,” the post reads.
The Devereux Tiger Forest habitat has two other tigers, Nikolai and Ameliya.
Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.