Detroit Zoo's oldest tiger dies at 18

😞

By on Fri, Jun 24, 2022 at 10:47 am

click to enlarge Kisa was an elderly Amur tiger at almost 19 years old. Typically their life expectancy is 10-15 years. - ROY LEWIS/ FACEBOOK
Roy Lewis/ Facebook
Kisa was an elderly Amur tiger at almost 19 years old. Typically their life expectancy is 10-15 years.

The Detroit Zoo’s beloved Amur tiger, Kisa, passed away Thursday evening. And just after we were riding the feel-good high from seeing Detroit Zoo animals eating Buddy’s Pizza, too.

The zoo announced Kisa's passing in a Facebook post. At almost 19 years old, she was the oldest tiger in the zoo’s Devereux Tiger Forest. This is considered fairly old for an Amur tiger, which have a life expectancy of 10-15 years in the wild, according to the zoo.

Kisa was undergoing a veterinary procedure for arthritis symptoms at the time of her passing.

“For years, animal care and veterinary staff members have been monitoring and treating Kisa’s age-related ailments, and she was on three different medications to help keep her comfortable in her later years,” the Facebook post reads. “...Her absence leaves a hole in our hearts, and she will be missed by staff and guests alike.”

Associate Curator of Mammals Betsie Meister described Kisa as “an individual who followed her own set of rules."

“Despite being known for her spirited attitude, she was mild-mannered with animal care staff and has always been a favorite among those who worked with her for nearly two decades,” the post reads.

The Devereux Tiger Forest habitat has two other tigers, Nikolai and Ameliya.

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
