Detroit Writing Room to host Summer Author Series at the Whitney

This summer, Detroiters will have the opportunity to connect with Michigan authors while supporting local youth with the Detroit Writing Room’s Summer Author Series.

It’s the Detroit Writing Room’s second year partnering with the historic Whitney mansion to host the series. Running from May through August this summer, the events are set for every last Wednesday of the month from 7-8:30 p.m. in the Whitney’s outdoor garden and patio

All proceeds will support the Detroit Writing Room’s nonprofit arm Coaching Detroit Forward, which offers free writing and photography programs for Detroit high school students.

Each evening promises engaging discussions with two notable authors who have strong Michigan roots, inviting guests to participate in Q&A sessions, book signings, raffle drawings, and refreshments, as well as a meet and greet with the authors. Plus, the Detroit Writing Room has partnered with local independent bookstore 27th Letter Books to allow guests to purchase books in advance and onsite.

Every month, books discussed will have a new thematic focus: “Stories for Younger Readers” on May 29, “Jane Austen Retellings” on June 26, “A Dive into Detroit Numbers” on July 31, and “Love and Acceptance” on Aug. 28.

Notably, the July event will feature author Bridgett M. Davis, whose memoir about her mother’s connection to the Detroit numbers gambling system, The World According to Fannie Davis, is being adapted for film by Brad Pitt’s production company Plan B.

Other featured authors include Gerry Boylan and Eli Clark, Amy Nielander, Sonali Dev, A.H. Kim, Felicia B. George, Lynne Golodner, and Lisa Peers.

Tickets are currently on sale for $60, which includes appetizers and one glass of wine, champagne, or beer. A 2024 Author Series Pass can also be purchased to attend all four events for $240, which also includes 15% off books.

You can learn more about each author and get tickets at detroitwritingroom.com/2024-author-series.