Detroit teacher charged after unlicensed gun fell out of his bag at school

A teacher at Cody High School in Detroit has been charged after his unlicensed handgun spilled out of his bag onto the floor of a hallway at the school, Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy announced Monday.Willam Kenneth Howard, 57, of Southfield, is charged with one count of carrying a concealed weapon and one count of possession of a weapon in a weapons-free school zone.Howard was walking down down the hall at the school when the gun fell out of his bag.Detroit police responded and arrested Howard at the scene.“I revere educators,” Worthy said in a written statement. “Their jobs are among the hardest in today’s times. But we simply cannot ignore the alleged conduct in this case — a teacher bringing a gun into a weapon free zone. The alleged facts in this case are that not only was this gun unlicensed, but that it was dangerously unsecured.”Howard was arraigned Saturday and given a $10,000 personal bond.