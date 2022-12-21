Detroit shoots down proposal for potentially hazardous concrete crushing plant

It’s a rare victory for environmentalists — but residents aren’t celebrating yet

By on Wed, Dec 21, 2022 at 12:20 pm

click to enlarge Site of the proposed concrete crushing plant in Detroit's Core City neighborhood. - Vanessa Butterworth
Vanessa Butterworth
Site of the proposed concrete crushing plant in Detroit's Core City neighborhood.

The city of Detroit is preventing a controversial concrete crushing plant from opening in a predominantly Black and lower-income neighborhood on the west side.

The Detroit Building, Safety Engineering and Environmental Department (BSEED) on Tuesday denied Bloomfield Hills-based Can-Am International Trade Crossing’s request to operate the plant on 4.7 acres in the Core City neighborhood.

The city cited the “proximity of the concrete crushing to the neighborhood, lack of residential screening being proposed by the applicant, potential negative noise impact from heavy truck traffic, potential residential property value decline, and the adverse impact of particulate matter emitting from the piles upon the residential neighborhood.”

It is a rare victory for residents and environmentalists who have long complained that Detroit is disproportionately home to pollution-spewing industrial sites.

Activists said the proposed facility at 4445 Lawton St. would create dust, noise, exhaust fumes, and other chemicals within a block of a school, church, and an urban farm that provides food to more than 500 people.

Residents who live near the plant breathed a collective sigh of relief after learning about the city’s decision.

“The proposed concrete crushing facility location is so close to me, I don’t know want I would have done with all the pollutants, noise, and dump trucks driving past my house,” Joanne Arnold, who lives less than 500 feet from the proposed plant, said Wednesday. “It felt all too much. The neighborhood of Core City is an institution, not a sacrifice zone. My neighbors and I deserve better than that and I’m so happy the City of Detroit confirmed that for me today.”

The decision came about a week after protesters, including state Sen. Stephanie Chang, D-Detroit, and Detroit City Councilwoman Gabriela Santiago-Romero, gathered to call on the city to deny the permit.

But residents aren’t celebrating yet. The company behind the proposal can still appeal the decision to the Detroit Board of Zoning Appeals by Jan. 3, and the site is still an environmental hazard, residents said.

“We still have a lot of work to win this fight and won’t be able to enjoy the holidays like we should,” Core City resident Vanessa Butterworth said. “First, we have to keep the pressure on to win a potential appeal and make sure the concrete crusher project is stopped for good. And, second, we need to get (site owner Murray) Wikol to clean up his giant mounts of broken concrete and dust on his lot. They tower over the neighborhood. When the wind blows hard, you can see the dust travel throughout the streets. It aggravates my asthma and as well as other aging neighbors who have very serious respiratory disease.”

Under the proposal, the CanAm International Trade Crossing plant would have received raw demolished concrete from throughout the state before processing and placing it in a raw stockpile up to 32 feet high. The plant would have also brought 50 to 60 exhaust-spewing dump trucks to the site a day, using roads that “are literally crumbling,” Butterworth says.

Residents were also worried about a nearby bridge that is deteriorating with exposed reinforcing steel. Another concern was that the area floods a lot and could turn the concrete dust and dirt into a messy, contaminated slurry.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Read More about Steve Neavling
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Grosse Pointe Park foundation wants to turn historic Detroit land into parking lot

By Steve Neavling

The proposed A. Paul and Carol C. Schaap Center for the Performing Arts along the Detroit and Grosse Pointe Park border.

Opinion: Michigan’s blue trifecta will be judged by progress on environmental justice

By Theresa Landrum

Theresa Landrum is president of the Original United Citizens of Southwest Detroit and was selected by Governor Whitmer in 2020 to serve on Michigan’s Advisory Council for Environmental Justice.

Jan. 6 panel report sheds new light on Mich. GOP leaders’ post-2020 election meeting with Trump

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake).

The culture warrior

By Tom Tomorrow

The culture warrior

Also in News & Views

Nessel files suit against paper company for PFAS contamination in St. Clair County

By Kyle Davidson, Michigan Advance

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Jan. 6 panel report sheds new light on Mich. GOP leaders’ post-2020 election meeting with Trump

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

State Senate Majority Leader Mike Shirkey (R-Clarklake).

The culture warrior

By Tom Tomorrow

The culture warrior

Respect for ALL marriages

By Clay Jones

Respect for ALL marriages
More

Digital Issue

December 21, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us