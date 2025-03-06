Detroit Red Wings host newly formed Utah Hockey Club for first time

The Red Wings look to right the ship against a feisty Utah Hockey Club. Coyotes no more, this marks the first time the Red Wings have hosted Utah since their move from Arizona. The move, along with the development of former high draft picks Logan Cooley and Dylan Guenther and really solid goaltending from Karel Vejmelka, has breathed some life into the franchise that was a perennial bottom feeder for a decade. The Wings cling perilously to the final wild card spot in the East — can they put the Stadium Series fiasco behind them and start racking up some wins down the stretch?

Starts 7 p.m. on Thursday, March 6; Little Caesars Arena, 2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit, ticketmaster.com. Tickets start at $30.