Detroit Pistons to host ‘Big Sean Night’ at Little Caesars Arena

Big Sean is going big for his upcoming 37th birthday.

The Detroit Pistons will celebrate the Detroit rapper by hosting a “Big Sean Night” during the Tuesday, March 25 game against the San Antonio Spurs at Little Caesars Arena.

The festivities, which start at 7 p.m., will include Big Sean-themed activations in the councourse and during the game, as well as special merch like Big Sean jerseys for sale.

There will even be a limited-edition Big Sean bobblehead made for the occasion, available to fans who purchase a special charitable package that includes a ticket to the game. Proceeds from the ticket package will benefit the Detroit Pistons Foundation as well as the Boys & Girls Club of Southeastern Michigan via the Sean Anderson Foundation.

The first 100 charity ticket packages will also include an autographed copy of Big Sean’s new book Go Higher, as well as access to a private post-game book talk with the rapper.

Tickets for the charity package can be purchased at pistons.com/BigSeanNight.

The evening will also include a halftime performance by NASSAN, the son of the late Detroit emcee Proof, who collaborated with Big Sean on the track “Certified.”

Big Sean joined the Pistons as the team’s creative director in 2020.

“Being from the city, you all know how much this means to me and the journey we all have to go through to make something of yourself, so I truly appreciate the support,” Big Sean said in a statement. “To be able to work with The Pistons as The Creative Director of Innovation is a dream come true and I can’t wait to bring Don Life to the city.”