Detroit pension worker charged with stealing $460K from retirees

Steve Neavling The Spirit of Detroit statute outside of city hall.

A former Detroit pension system employee has been charged with embezzling at least $460,000 in retirement funds.

Evette Byrd, 52, was arraigned in Wayne County Circuit Court on one count of embezzlement of $100,000 or more and one count of using a computer to commit a crime, according to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel’s office. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

Byrd is accused of exploiting her role at the Retirement System City of Detroit (RSCD) to siphon at least $460,000 from pension funds. Investigators say she misappropriated money intended for pre-paid debit and credit cards used by pensioners without bank accounts.

“People employed by retirement systems are entrusted to protect retirement savings and ensure those funds are used as intended,” Nessel said in a written statement. “My Department remains committed to holding accountable those who use their position to steal from the savings of public servants.”

Byrd was fired in July.

Byrd is scheduled to appear in 3rd Circuit Court on March 5.