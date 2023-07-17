Detroit once again has some of the worst air quality in the world

click to enlarge Steve Neavling Canadian forest fires sent a layer of gray haze over the city of Detroit earlier this summer.

Detroit’s relief from the smoky skies and dense air flowing in from Canadian wildfires last month was short-lived.

The city has once again landed in the top 10 cities with the worst air quality in the world. Detroit ranks ninth on the World Air Quality Index with an AQI rating of 119 via IQAir as of Monday afternoon. That’s considered unhealthy for sensitive groups. A safe rating is in the 0-50 range.

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy issued an alert for Sunday and again on Monday for the following counties: Mason, Lake, Osceola, Clare, Gladwin, Arenac, Oceana, Newaygo, Mecosta, Isabella, Midland, Bay, Huron, Muskegon, Montcalm, Gratiot, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac, Ottawa, Kent, Ionia, Clinton, Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Allegan, Barry, Eaton, Ingham, Livingston, Oakland, Macomb, Van Buren, Kalamazoo, Calhoun, Jackson, Washtenaw, Wayne, Berrien, Cass, St. Joseph, Branch, Hillsdale, Lenawee, and Monroe.

Sensitive groups include children, teens, people with heart or lung disease, and older adults, who are advised to keep their time spent being active outdoors to a minimum and choose less strenuous activities while outside.

Conditions are expected to clear through the week with Wednesday and Thursday hanging in the “moderate threshold” according to EGLE.

Our air might suck, but at least we've got good music.

