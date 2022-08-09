Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit Metro Times wins 2022 AAN Awards

What’s up with that RoboCop statue? Our 2021 deep-dive earned praise, as did our cover designs

By on Tue, Aug 9, 2022 at 6:02 pm

click to enlarge Metro Times covers art directed by Evan Salt. - Metro Times archives
Metro Times archives
Metro Times covers art directed by Evan Salt.

Last month, I drove to Chicago for the 2022 Association of Alternative Newsmedia (AAN) convention held at the Intercontinental Hotel, where I met up with my Euclid Media Group colleagues, many of whom I met in person for the first time. There, we attended multiple days of panel discussions, workshops, lectures, and networking with journalists and managers from other alt-weeklies from across the country. But perhaps most importantly, we bonded over burgers and rounds of beers (and Malört) at the “World Famous” Billy Goat Tavern, a haunt favored through the years by journalists from the nearby offices of the Chicago Tribune and the Chicago Sun-Times.

Oh, and the convention was also capped off with the AAN Awards ceremony, where Euclid Media Group, including Metro Times, was recognized for our work.

Our former art director Evan Sult earned second place for his cover design for Metro Times thanks to his expert art direction. That included a spoof of the cover of Everything You Always Wanted to Know About Sex* (*But Were Afraid to Ask) for my cover story about getting vaccinated for COVID-19; a riff on the Gadsden flag to illustrate Steve Neavling’s report on infighting in the Michigan Republican Party; and an eye-catching cover about the rejuvenated labor movement in time for May Day.

“Three beautiful executions that grab your attention and then communicate clearly and immediately,” the judges said in their notes. “Extra points for being able to deliver such a variety of looks, each with polish.”

Sult’s work for Metro Times came in second place only to… himself. First place went to his designs for our sister paper, the St. Louis Riverfront Times. “Bravo! Each of these covers embody the mission of AAN, command attention (in some cases, appropriately, jarringly), and show a level of design craft to admire,” the judges wrote.

You literally outdid yourself, Evan!

That wasn’t all Metro Times was recognized for. We also earned third place, arts feature for contributor (and long-time staffer) Michael Jackman’s story on Detroit’s RoboCop statue.

Remember that? In 2011, someone famously — and perhaps off-handedly — tweeted to Detroit’s then-Mayor Dave Bing that the Motor City needed a statue of the hero of the 1980s sci-fi cult classic, set in a futuristic, even more dystopian Detroit, because Philadelphia had a statue of Rocky, and RoboCop “would kick Rocky’s butt.”

The tweet went viral, resulting in a crowdfunding campaign that raised more than $60,000 for the effort. Detroit metalworker Giorgio Gikas was tapped to bring the 11-foot-tall bronze monument to life, which was intended to be installed outside of the Michigan Science Center.

But more than 10 years later, Detroit’s RoboCop statue remains in limbo. Jackman got Gikas to open up about his cancer diagnosis, which delayed the project, and broke news that the statue would no longer be displayed at the Science Center.

Said the judges: “The Detroit Robocop statue is legend — and this story does a good job of explaining its origins and what it means now that it nears completion.”

If we hear any news on RoboCop, we’ll report back.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

News & Views Slideshows

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield

Trending

Blighted holdout house near Little Caesars Arena mysteriously burns down

By Randiah Camille Green

The property in 2019.

Ex-Sterling Heights City Council candidate charged with 18 counts of election fraud

By Steve Neavling

Paul Manni, right, with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

The GOP’s Trump-backed, conspiracy-peddling candidate for Michigan attorney general could be in deep shit

By Steve Neavling

Former President Donald Trump and Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for attorney general.

Metro Times is seeking fall 2022 interns — and we pay!

By Metro Times Staff

Metro Times: The largest, most-read weekly in metro Detroit since 1980.

Also in News & Views

Ex-Sterling Heights City Council candidate charged with 18 counts of election fraud

By Steve Neavling

Paul Manni, right, with Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido.

Whitmer tests positive for COVID-19 for the first time

By Jon King, Michigan Advance

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer

Climate policy IS ‘kitchen table’ policy

By Abdul El-Sayed

Climate policy IS ‘kitchen table’ policy (2)

The GOP’s Trump-backed, conspiracy-peddling candidate for Michigan attorney general could be in deep shit

By Steve Neavling

Former President Donald Trump and Matthew DePerno, Republican candidate for attorney general.
More

Digital Issue

August 3, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us