Detroit mayoral candidates to face off at forum focused on community issues

Detroit residents will get a chance to hear directly from mayoral candidates this week at a community forum aimed at addressing some of the city’s most pressing issues.

The “Run the City: Detroit Mayoral Forum” will take place from 5:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Boys & Girls Club at 16500 Tireman Ave. Hosted by a coalition of community and advocacy groups, the event is designed to create space for open dialogue between candidates and residents.

Can’t make it? The debate will be streamed live on YouTube.

“This forum isn’t just about politics — it’s about the future of Detroit,” said Chenita W. Gary, founder and executive director of Our Own Wall Street, one of the event organizers. “We are creating a space where voters can engage directly with candidates, hold them accountable, and make informed decisions.”

All of the candidates have been invited. Those confirmed to attend include City Council President Mary Sheffield, Councilman Fred Durhal III, former police chief James Craig, former Councilwoman Saunteel Jenkins, and criminal defense attorney Todd Perkins.

The forum will feature three-minute opening statements from each candidate, followed by a moderated discussion focused on economic development, public safety, education, housing, and community investment. Moderators include former Deputy Mayor Freman Hendrix, journalist Porsha Monique, and youth organizer JerJuan Howard.

Organizers include Our Own Wall Street, Black Women in Michigan Politics, Cody Rouge Community Action Alliance, and Michigan United. Seating is limited and registration is required at votingaccessforall.org.

Detroit’s mayoral primary election is scheduled for Aug. 5.