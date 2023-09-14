Detroit man convicted after calling 911 and threatening to kill Whitmer, Benson, and others

click to enlarge State of Michigan From left, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Attorney General Dana Nessel, and Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson.

A Detroit man was convicted Wednesday on a misdemeanor charge after calling 911 and threatening to kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Secretary of State Jocelyn Benson, and other elected officials, Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday.

James Toepler, 60, pleaded no contest to one count of malicious use of telecommunications services for making the call to Detroit Police Department’s 911 call center on June 23, 2021.

Toepler threatened to kill Whitmer, Benson, and others, who were not specified in the call, according to Nessel’s office.

Judge E. Lynise Bryant of the 36th District Court agreed to sentence Toepler to a specialized mental health treatment court.

Nessel’s office did not provide any more details about the call, including what motivated Toepler to make the threats.

“This is not protected speech, but an attempt to terrorize and intimidate,” Nessel said. “Elected officials should not face death threats for merely doing their jobs. The Hate Crimes and Domestic Terrorism Unit of my office will continue to prosecute threats against public officials whenever they occur.”

Toepler is just the latest person to be charged with threatening to kill Democrats in Michigan.

Multiple men were convicted last year of plotting to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.

In February 2021, two Michigan men were accused of threatening Democrats over the presidential election results.

In March 2021, a 21-year-old man was charged with threatening to kill Whitmer, Biden, and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

Also in March 2021, an Ohio woman was charged with leaving threatening voicemails for state Reps. Cynthia Johnson, D-Detroit, and Sarah Anthony, D-Lansing.

In November 2021, U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, a Michigan Democrat, had her Dearborn office vandalized and received a threatening voicemail.

Not long after Trump tweeted “Liberate Michigan,” gun-toting protesters rushed the state Capitol in Lansing in April 2020.

In November 2022, a Flint-area man who ranted about a baseless QAnon conspiracy theory was charged with making threats against a congressman and FBI Director Christopher Wray.

In February 2023, a man was charged with threatening to kill Jewish government officials in Michigan, including Attorney Genera Dana Nessel.

In March 2023, a Michigan man accused of threatening to kill Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, President Joe Biden, FBI agents, and LGBTQ people has been charged with unlawfully owning guns.

At least 23 Michigan residents have been charged with their role in storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

