Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Detroit looks for a new way to fund ShotSpotter after outrage over using COVID-19 funds

The city council decided for a third time in three weeks to delay voting on the controversial technology

By on Tue, Oct 4, 2022 at 2:51 pm

click to enlarge As the only provider of city-scale gunshot detection systems in the United States, ShotSpotter effectively has a monopoly on the market. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
As the only provider of city-scale gunshot detection systems in the United States, ShotSpotter effectively has a monopoly on the market.

For the third time in three weeks, the Detroit City Council on Tuesday postponed a vote to expand a controversial surveillance technology for the police department.

The council voted 6-3 to delay a vote until next week.

Last week, a majority of the council members said they don’t support using COVID-19 relief funds to pay for ShotSpotter, a technology that relies on a network of sensors to detect gunshots.

Gail Fulton, liaison for the city’s law department, said the administration is trying to identify another source of funding.

Council members said they’d be more likely to support the $7 million proposal if the Detroit Police Department uses its own budget to fund the technology, which critics say is unproven, racially discriminatory, and does nothing to address the root causes of crime. (ShotSpotter has denied and downplayed the claims.)

Last week, the council approved renewing the city’s $1.5 million contract it currently has with ShotSpotter.

Police officials want to expand the technology, saying it’s a critical tool to combat shootings.

So far this year, more than 225 people have been killed by guns, and 730 people have been shot, police Chief James White said. There also were 10 mass shootings this year, compared to seven in all of 2021.

Opponents of the technology said the city shouldn’t use COVID relief funds for surveillance when the city is in desperate need of better jobs, affordable housing, school programs, transit, health care, and clean air and water. Others argued that the technology is invasive and expands law enforcement’s reach in already over-policed and over-surveilled neighborhoods.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
More
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

News & Views Slideshows

Love island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle

Love Island Detroit: A photo essay of young love on Detroit’s Belle Isle
Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit

Photos from the ‘Squad’ rally in Detroit
Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Trending

New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad

By Steve Neavling

A screenshot from an ad supporting Tudor Dixon for governor.

Opinion: Detroit is at a crossroads about safety and surveillance, City Council must choose the right path

By Rae Baker and Peter Blackmer

Opinion: Detroit is at a crossroads about safety and surveillance, City Council must choose the right path

Attorneys from Grand Rapids helped ‘The Onion’ create quite possibly the funniest legal document of all time

By Lee DeVito

Obviously, The Onion is not America's Finest News Source.

Activists are calling on Wayne State University to demand its vendors stop donating to political extremists

By Steve Neavling

Wayne State University in Detroit.

Also in News & Views

Consumer advisory issued for produce from Michigan farm using ‘raw human waste’ as fertilizer

By Randiah Camille Green

The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development is advising consumers not to eat any products from Kuntry Gardens.

Attorneys from Grand Rapids helped ‘The Onion’ create quite possibly the funniest legal document of all time

By Lee DeVito

Obviously, The Onion is not America's Finest News Source.

New Tudor Dixon ad could be an ‘SNL’ skit gone bad

By Steve Neavling

A screenshot from an ad supporting Tudor Dixon for governor.

Iran’s regime must be held accountable — by Iranians themselves

By Abdul El-Sayed

Organic uprisings following the murder of Mahsa Amini in police custody threaten the regime. But foreign interference won’t help their movement — instead, it could throttle it.
More

Digital Issue

September 28, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us