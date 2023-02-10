Detroit Land Bank reaches $1.5M settlement over demolition claims

The city was accused of failing to substantiate $13 million in payments to contractors

By on Fri, Feb 10, 2023 at 2:57 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge A demolition in Detroit. - Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling
A demolition in Detroit.

The Detroit Land Bank Authority (DLBA) will pay the federal government $1.5 million over claims that it failed to substantiate $13 million in payments to contractors.

The DLBA Board voted Friday to pay the money as part of a settlement agreement to close a federal investigation that began in 2019.

The federal government’s Troubled Asset Relief Program (TARP) alleged the Land Bank doled out federal funds to demolition companies without contractors documenting the cost of dirt used as backfill between 2017 and 2019. As a result, it was impossible for TARP discern whether the tax dollars were properly spent.

“Absent this information, the Michigan and other state agencies cannot verify the accuracy of contractors’ reimbursement claims, and taxpayers have no assurance that contractors are not inflating reimbursement requests for demolition materials to exceed their actual costs,” TARP said in a letter to the Treasury Department in June 2021.

DLBA CEO Tammy Daniels said the settlement won’t cost city taxpayers a dime because it comes from federal funds.

“We ran demo as an independent program, keeping field and contractor expenses separate from our general operating budgeted and annual City subsidy,” Daniels said in a statement. “The City and its residents can rest assured that this investigation did not call into question the safety or effectiveness of the land bank’s demo program in eliminating blight, and this settlement will not be funded by any City tax dollars.”

The DLBA approved the settlement to “avoid the delay and expensive of litigation” and insists “it provided all documentation requested and required for grant reimbursement under the program.”

This wasn’t the first time the Detroit Land Bank has come under fire over dirt used in demolitions. In March 2021, the Detroit Office of Inspector General found that contractors were putting untested — and potentially contaminated — dirt into the ground at demolition sites.

Separate state and federal investigations also found that the city was overpaying demolition companies for years.

Since 2014, the city used more than $265 million in federal funds to demolish more than 15,000 houses.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit’s Project Green Light failed to reduce violent crime, DOJ finds

By Steve Neavling

Detroit’s Project Green Light failed to reduce violent crime, DOJ finds

State Senate passes bill to end government-mandated mass flunking of 3rd graders

By Steve Neavling

Michigan State Capitol.

Alone for Valentine’s Day? DoorDash delivers Rose Sex Toy bouquet to Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

A vibrating bouquet, who would’ve thought.

App helps property owners in Detroit discover if they’ve been overtaxed

By Steve Neavling

An aerial photo of Detroit.

Also in News & Views

Millionaire Perry Johnson, kicked off the gubernatorial ballot last year, now plans to run for president

By Steve Neavling

Michigan businessman Perry Johnson plans to run for president of the United States.

State Senate passes bill to end government-mandated mass flunking of 3rd graders

By Steve Neavling

Michigan State Capitol.

Hot air espionage

By Clay Jones

Hot air espionage

Valentines for 2023

By Tom Tomorrow

Valentines for 2023
More

Digital Issue

February 8, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us