Detroit Jewish leader Samantha Woll believed to have been killed by burglar, not hate crime

click to enlarge David Guralnick/AP Samantha Woll poses at Detroit’s Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue.

A drive down the tiny stretch of road that forms Joliet Place on Detroit’s east side barely qualifies as a tour. Less than 20 seconds after turning onto the secluded path it dead-ends at the grassy playground to the rear of Chrysler Elementary School. Most residents in the adjoining townhomes that line Joliet have become accustomed to the lack of traffic in the 1300 block, where vehicles rarely travel past a parking space along the curb or inside one of two private lots. In fact, neither vehicles, noise, nor other occurrences seem to draw much attention on an average day — which is why the bloodied figure of a woman discovered outside around 6 a.m. Oct. 21 shocked neighbors.

Along with the location of the body in proximity to her home, a head covered with dark, curly tresses and a face appearing younger than its 40 years soon identified Samantha Woll as the victim of a fatal stabbing. She was socially and politically engaged, a force for good in the city, press statements and countless social media sentiments would reveal.

Two months after the killing Detroit Police had made no arrests — after saying they investigated a suspect on one occasion, and most recently, a “person of interest” — before announcing Wednesday that Michael Manual Jackson-Bolanos, 28, has been charged with felony murder during attempted larceny or home invasion.

Despite the charges, which bring some relief to many of Woll’s loved ones and friends, public speculation and curiosity about her life and why she met such a violent death remain throughout much of the city and far beyond.

Friends and family say Woll’s many titles — including co-chair of the American Jewish Committee’s ACCESS Detroit Young Leadership Program, a founder of the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit, and one of Jewish News’s 2017 “36 under 36” — gave just a glimpse of her drive and commitment. Woll’s brother-in-law, Benjamin Rosen, told mourners at her Oct. 22 Hebrew Memorial Chapel funeral service he was reminded of the biblical Noah, who let no one leave the arc until he was sure the earth was safe, following a flood described in the Book of Genesis.

Detroit Police Department Michael Manuel Jackson-Bolanos, 28.

“When the world flooded around her, Sam took charge,” said Rosen, glancing toward Woll’s casket. “She did not wait for God to make things right, even if she had faith that God would.”

For all of Woll’s widely acknowledged selflessness and dedication to supporting others, those who publicly mourned her grew more silent weeks after the crime. Multiple Metro Times interview requests of Rabbi Ariana Silverman and executive director Rachel Rudman at the Isaac Agree Downtown Synagogue, where Woll served as board president, received no response. An email message sent to an address associated with the Muslim-Jewish Forum of Detroit also went unanswered.

The time between the Oct. 23 police announcement that there was no evidence of a religious hate crime — amid a rise in reports of antisemitism as Israel wages war in Gaza — and the charges against Jackson-Bolanos felt anxious for many in Woll’s extended circle: Social media posts from as far away as the Middle East expressed dismay or posed the occasional question about updates in the investigation.

Among rumors circulating were that a member of Woll’s Jewish faith might be involved, or that her community activism might have made her a target of violence. Details of the real truth are expected to play out in widely observed criminal proceedings for Jackson-Bolanos that will be scheduled in 2024. The setting will be a courthouse in the same downtown Detroit vicinity where Woll lived, often worked, and worshiped.

click to enlarge Flickr Creative Commons, Nathan Bishop Lafayette Park’s Mies Van der Rohe Townhouses, where Woll lived.

Historic land, historic law

Lafayette Park, as the neighborhood has long been known, sits in the tall shadow of Hollywood Casino at Greektown’s hotel. A national historical marker at Rivard and Joliet designates the area; the area is renowned for its glass mid-century modern townhouses designed by German-American architect Ludwig Mies van der Rohe. On a chilly Monday afternoon in December, Joliet reveals no sign of the gruesome violence Woll suffered there, or of the terror present in its immediate aftermath. A lone dog-walker approaching the street gently pulls his pet’s leash towards the corner before soon disappearing down a short path toward the interior of a building’s complex. The most ostentatious window on either side of Joliet displays a rainbow-colored pride flag, while a few other facades are adorned with modest Christmas decorations. It’s the fifth day of Hanukkah and the city’s annual “Menorah in the D” celebration is scheduled to continue hours later in Campus Martius, less than a mile from Woll’s old address.

Residents such as “Tori B.,” who posted a comment on the trulia.com website’s “neighborhood overview,” have grown accustomed to Lafayette Park’s calm surroundings.

“Very nice and quiet,” Tori B. wrote three years ago. “No violence and very peaceful. Love the ambiance, never have to worry (about) disruption or dangerous events occurring. Neighbors are pleasant and nobody really bothers one another.”

To Woll’s misfortune, it appears, according to prosecutors, that Jackson-Bolanos had never been a neighbor. He’d been linked to thefts from cars parked in the area and apparently grew bold enough to break into the nearby home of an unsuspecting Woll.

“There are no facts to suggest that this defendant knew Miss Woll,” Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said during the media announcement of Jackson-Bolanos’s arrest.

“There was an incredible amount of work that was done in the investigation,” she added. “In this case, it was not easy. But again, there was a lot to look at.”

Jackson-Bolanos is also charged with making false statements to police during their investigation, which located him in the area near the time of Woll’s death.

Dr. Meier Muller, an ordained rabbi and professor at the University of South Carolina, says the life without parole sentence Jackson-Bolanos could face if convicted aligns with Jewish principles: There is no requirement in the religion that Woll’s family or friends “turn the other cheek,” he adds.

“Traditionally, and of course I don’t speak for all Jewish people, Judaism does not necessarily believe that we can forgive on behalf of someone else,” says Muller.

“The traditional perspective is that each person should strive for justice,” he adds. “Justice is an overarching principle of Judaism.”

Lee DeVito contributed reporting to this story.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter