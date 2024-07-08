  1. News & Views
Detroit is second most stressed city in the country, study finds

The city has the highest unemployment rate, poverty rate, and divorce rate in the U.S.

By
Jul 8, 2024 at 10:13 am
Detroit.
Detroit. Shutterstock
You’re not alone. Apparently, Detroiters are among the most stressed people in the nation.

The city was ranked second among the most stressed major cities in the U.S., according to a new study conducted by WalletHub.

Only Cleveland, Ohio, is more stressed than Detroit, which is followed by Baltimore and Memphis.

To make the list, WalletHub analyzed over 180 cities across 39 key metrics, including average weekly work hours, unemployment rate, and divorce and suicide rates. Each city was then given a ranking for work stress, financial stress, family stress, and health and safety stress.

Detroit ranked 44th in work stress, 9th in financial stress, and 4th in family stress. It topped the list for health and safety stress.

More specifically, the study states that Detroit has the highest unemployment rate, poverty rate, and divorce rate in the country. Detroit also has the lowest median household income after adjusting to cost of living and a very low median credit score. People in Detroit aren’t very physically active either, with the city having the second highest obesity rate. Plus, Detroiters get the least amount of sleep at night compared to other U.S. cities in the study.

Grand Rapids, the only other Michigan city on the list, ranked 157th.

The full study is available on wallethub.com.

Layla McMurtrie

Layla McMurtrie is the digital editor of Detroit Metro Times. She's passionate about art, music, food, and Detroit's culture and community. Her work has been featured in the Detroit Free Press, Between the Lines, and Metromode, among other Michigan publications.

