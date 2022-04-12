Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit e-scooter fans can now rent one through Lyft

Riders can now rent Spin scooters through the popular rideshare app

By on Tue, Apr 12, 2022 at 10:44 am

click to enlarge Spin has partnered with Lyft to allow users to rent scooters through the rideshare app. - COURTESY OF SPIN
Courtesy of Spin
Spin has partnered with Lyft to allow users to rent scooters through the rideshare app.

Whether you're on Gratiot, Jefferson, or Woodward, you've likely almost ran into, or almost been ran over, by a Detroiter scooting their way through downtown.

Typically, in order to access one, users have to download the respective electric scooter's app in order to rent it.

Well, one of those companies is trying to simplify the way Detroiters scoot around.

Spin has partnered with Lyft, a popular rideshare app, and will now allow Detroiters to rent a scooter through Lyft's app, in addition to their own.

“We couldn’t be more excited about this exclusive partnership to bring access to Spin vehicles to millions of Lyft riders across the country, including Detroit,” said Ben Bear, CEO of Spin, in a statement. “This is the latest in a series of integrations focused on making it just as easy to get around cities via multimodal transportation as it is with a personal car. This partnership has been a long time in the making and it has been clear in every interaction with the Lyft team that we share both a common vision for the sustainable future of urban transportation and a commitment to working with cities and public transit authorities the right way.”

Spin is a San Francisco-based company that was introduced to the Detroit market in 2018, one of several that is now available, including Bird, Lime, and Link.

About The Author

Alex Washington

Born and raised on Detroit's Westside, Alex Washington is about as Detroit as they come. She judges your coney island order and serves a mean side-eye when anything across Eight Mile is called "Detroit." Her writing has been published in Real Detroit Weekly, The Detroit Free Press, Model D, BLAC magazine, and...
