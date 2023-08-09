Detroit Dance City Festival returns for its 11th year

click to enlarge Mike Pfeiffer 2022 Detroit Dance City Fesitval.

Following its successful 2022 return that drew over 1,000 attendees, local dance nonprofit ArtLab J is gearing up for its 11th annual Detroit Dance City Festival. It will take place this year from September 8-10.



The three-day community festival will showcase the talents of more than 58 artists, including local, national, and international performers. The festival will take place at two venues: the Detroit Institute of Arts (DIA) and the Detroit Opera House.

The festival's program will feature a total of 15 events, kicking off with the Choreographers Showcase on Friday. That will be followed on Saturday by a series of performances at the Rivera Court Stage, as well as a College Showcase and the second Choreographers Showcase at the DIA's Detroit Film Theatre.



The festival will also offer six master classes on Saturday taught by experienced instructors in various dance styles including ballet, jazz, west African, and contemporary fusion.

Sunday will conclude the event with "Dance and Celebration," highlighting the long weekend with performances from world-renowned dancers.



In addition to the performances and workshops, the festival aims to facilitate networking among dancers through events including the College Fair, Body Rap, Yoga & Mimosas, and a discussion titled "The Importance of Dance/Art and Its Future."

Art J's broader mission is to educate audiences about the significance of dance and contribute to Detroit's reputation as a global dancing hotspot.