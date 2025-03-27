Detroit cop busted for allegedly stealing fellow cops’ shoes

click to enlarge Detroit Police Department Detroit Police Officer James Clark Davis III.

A Detroit cop was charged Thursday with stealing sneakers from fellow officers.

James Clark Davis III, 27, is accused of taking multiple pairs of athletic shoes from a shared locker room at the Detroit Police Department Downtown Services location on the 20 block of Atwater Street.

The thefts occurred between Sept. 4, 2024, and Jan. 9, 2025, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor’s Office.

Davis was charged with three counts of larceny in a building and one count of receiving and concealing stolen property valued between $200 and $1,000.

He was arraigned Thursday in 36th District Court and released on a $25,000 personal bond.

As part of his bond conditions, he is prohibited from contacting the victims or entering the Downtown Services location.

He also cannot leave the state without the court’s permission.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for April 8, with a preliminary examination set for April 15 before Judge Marlena Taylor.

Last month, a 37-year-old Detroit cop was charged with a felony count of accosting a child for immoral purposes after authorities allege he sent inappropriate text messages to a 12-year-old girl in Warren.