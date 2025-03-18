  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit
  1. News & Views
  2. Metro Detroit

Detroit City FC readies for Hamtramck home opener

Le Rouge look to continue their hot start

By
Mar 18, 2025 at 9:43 am
Image: Detroit City FC returns to Hamtramck.
Detroit City FC returns to Hamtramck. Courtesy photo
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

Fresh off their big win at the defending USL champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Le Rouge look to continue their hot start in their home opener this Saturday against Birmingham Legion FC. Grab your scarves and get a head start on the action at the New Dodge, where the Northern Guard will be pregaming and then marching through Hamtown to the game at 3 p.m.

Party starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday; New Dodge Lounge, 8850 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck. No cover. Game starts 4 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium, 3201 Roosevelt St., Hamtramck; detcityfc.com. Tickets start at $15.

Event Details

DCFC Home Opener Pre-Game Party & March to the Match with NGS

Sat., March 22, 1-3 p.m.

New Dodge Lounge 8850 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck Detroit

Subscribe to our Newsletter

Lapointe: Is this ‘Sunset’ for ‘Hollywood’ Craig?

By Joe Lapointe

Then-Detroit Police Chief James Craig talks to reporters in 2018.

No charges for Michigan State Police troopers in fatal shooting of fugitive

By Steve Neavling

A fleet of Michigan State Police vehicles.

Lapointe: Thanks to Trump, Canada is mad at the USA — and Wayne Gretzky

By Joe Lapointe

President Donald Trump meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in 2019.

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe