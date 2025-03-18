Detroit City FC readies for Hamtramck home opener

Fresh off their big win at the defending USL champion Colorado Springs Switchbacks, Le Rouge look to continue their hot start in their home opener this Saturday against Birmingham Legion FC. Grab your scarves and get a head start on the action at the New Dodge, where the Northern Guard will be pregaming and then marching through Hamtown to the game at 3 p.m.

Party starts at 1 p.m. on Saturday; New Dodge Lounge, 8850 Joseph Campau Ave., Hamtramck. No cover. Game starts 4 p.m. at Keyworth Stadium, 3201 Roosevelt St., Hamtramck; detcityfc.com. Tickets start at $15.