Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Detroit City Council sets up reparations task force

The body is charged with helping to determine how to address what many Detroiters said is a legacy of governmental systemic racism

By on Thu, Jul 7, 2022 at 9:38 am

click to enlarge "The Spirit of Detroit" statue in downtown Detroit. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
"The Spirit of Detroit" statue in downtown Detroit.

After 80% of Detroit voters approved a measure last fall setting up a 13-person task force to study and address the issue of reparations, the Detroit City Council on Tuesday took the next step.

The resolution, which passed unanimously, sets up a four-member executive committee of the task force consisting of a chair and three working coordinators to be appointed by City Council President Mary Sheffield. The city’s nine-member legislative body appoints the other nine task force members and will hold public interviews.

The body is charged with helping to determine how to address what many Detroiters said is a legacy of governmental systemic racism.

Keith Williams, a local resident and Michigan Democratic Party Black Caucus chair, was an early Michigan proponent of the Detroit reparations measure. He sees it as an opportunity to “rebuild and repair.”

“Now, the work begins to rebuild and repair for harm and the loss to African Americans in Detroit,” Williams told the Advance on Tuesday.

He said that he is not seeking a seat on the Detroit task force but will serve, if asked.

Williams said he became interested in the issue after city leaders in Evanston, Ill., a Chicago suburb, approved a 2019 resolution to create a reparations funding stream. Earlier this year, 16 Evanston residents were selected to receive $25,000 each in reparations to address harms from slavery to discriminatory housing policies.

Sheffield also has been a supporter of the effort from its inception and sponsored the task force measure. She did not return a request for comment for this story.

After the City Council approved a resolution in 2021 placing the reparations question before city voters, she said the issue is “about repairing the damage done to the African American community and leveling the playing field so the aggrieved have an equal and real opportunity for success and a better quality of life.”

“Reparations is long overdue and major cities across the country have their eyes on Detroit and we could serve as a catalyst for a broader federal effort in the not so distant future,” Sheffield said through a written statement at the time.

Originally published by Michigan Advance. It is republished with permission.

Tags:

Scroll to read more Metro Detroit News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

News & Views Slideshows

Everyone we saw rallying at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte

Everyone we saw supporting abortion rights at the Downriver Rally for Bodily Autonomy in Wyandotte
Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday

Everyone we saw marching in Detroit for reproductive rights after 'Roe v. Wade' was overturned on Friday
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at the 2022 Juneteenth Family Reunion in Southfield
Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Metro Detroiters march for Palestine on 74th anniversary of Nakba

Trending

Complaint alleges Detroit Institute of Arts does not qualify for reaccreditation

By Randiah Camille Green

The Detroit Institute of Arts.

We interviewed the guy behind the viral ‘woke’ HVAC ad from Lansing

By Konstantina Buhalis

We interviewed the guy behind the viral ‘woke’ HVAC ad from Lansing

The Year of the Bird

By Joe Lapointe

The Year of the Bird

On the front lines of the fight for reproductive rights

By Abdul El-Sayed

Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel.

Also in News & Views

The Year of the Bird

By Joe Lapointe

The Year of the Bird

Clown court: Extremists don’t care about torching SCOTUS’s legitimacy

By Jeffrey C. Billman

Clown court: Extremists don’t care about torching SCOTUS’s legitimacy

I’m gay — should I be worried about monkeypox?

By Dan Savage

Quickies.

Witching hour

By Tom Tomorrow

Witching hour
More

Digital Issue

July 6, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us