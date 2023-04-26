Detroit burlesque legend Toni Elling has died at 94 years old

A memorial service for the ‘Satin Doll’ will be held at the historic Second Baptist Church

By on Wed, Apr 26, 2023 at 5:32 pm

click to enlarge Toni Elling at Miss Exotic World 2007. The burlesque legend was 78 and still going strong. - FLICKR/MICHAEL ALBOV
FLICKR/MICHAEL ALBOV
Toni Elling at Miss Exotic World 2007. The burlesque legend was 78 and still going strong.

Toni Elling, a Detroit legend who paved the way for African American burlesque performers, passed away on April 2. 

A source close to the family confirmed the passing to Metro Times. Elling, whose real name is Rosita Sims, was 94 years old at the time of her death. She would have turned 95 on May 13.

While an official cause of death has yet to be released, the family source says Elling’s health declined after suffering from a bad fall several months ago. 

Elling was born and raised in Detroit and became a trailblazing performer in the 1960s and 1970s. She left her job as a telephone operator to become a burlesque dancer at age 32, after experiencing racial discrimination at work.

Though she retired in 1974, she remained a prominent and active figure in the burlesque community into her 80s. She was honored with the Burlesque Hall of Fame Living Legend Award in 2014.

Her stage name came from her close relationship with jazz luminary Duke Ellington, and she was often called “The Satin Doll” or “The Duke’s Delight.” Ellington’s “Satin Doll” song was reportedly written about her.  

Elling’s memorial service will be held on Saturday, May 6, at Detroit's historic Second Baptist Church at 441 Monroe. Family hour is from 10:30-11 a.m. with the general service beginning at 11:30 a.m.

