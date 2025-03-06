  1. News & Views
  2. Politics & Elections
  1. News & Views
  2. Politics & Elections

Denzel McCampbell announces bid for Detroit City Council

The Detroit native served on the Detroit City Charter Commission and worked as an aide for U.S. Rep. Tlaib

By
Mar 6, 2025 at 2:58 pm
Share on Nextdoor
Carbonatix Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Carbonatix

click to enlarge Denzel McCampbell is running for a seat on the Detroit City Council. - Courtesy of Denzel McCampbell
Courtesy of Denzel McCampbell
Denzel McCampbell is running for a seat on the Detroit City Council.

Denzel McCampbell, a longtime advocate and public servant, has launched his campaign for Detroit City Council — pledging to fight for affordable housing, better public transportation, and greater government transparency. 

“I am proud to announce my campaign to become the next city council person for Detroit’s District 7,” McCampbell said in a statement Thursday. “Every resident deserves well-resourced, thriving neighborhoods with truly affordable housing, adequate transportation, and a responsive city government. I have a proven track record of showing up, sticking to my values, and delivering on behalf of my neighbors. I’m excited to bring new leadership and ideas to the Detroit City Council.” 

McCambell, a Detroit native and West Outer Drive resident, previously served as an elected member of the Detroit City Charter Commissioner, where he worked to revise the city’s governing document to better address residents’ needs. He also worked as a communications director and advisor for U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, and has spent his career advocating for voting rights and representation for marginalized communities. 

McCampbell is running in District 7, a seat held by Fred Durhal III, who is running for mayor. 

If elected, McCampbell said he would prioritize affordable housing and push back against landlords and developers who take advantage of tenants and homeowners. He also vowed to ensure tax dollars are spent in a way that benefits Detrotiers, while improving transparency and accountability in city government. 

McCampbell said he will also fight to expand public transit to make it easier for residents to travel across the city and suburbs and will advocate for clean air and affordable drinking water. 

“As your next District 7 Detroit Council Member, my focus will be clear; improving the quality of life and fighting for all residents in the City of Detroit,” McCampbell said. “This campaign is about centering the power and needs of Detroit residents, and delivering through service and policy to increase the well-being of everyday Detroiters.” 

More information about McCampbell's campaign is available at denzelfordetroit.com.
Steve Neavling
Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Subscribe to our Newsletter

Exonerated Detroit man accuses Michigan AG of retaliating by seizing his nonprofit

By Steve Neavling

Image: Exonerated Detroit man accuses Michigan AG of retaliating by seizing his nonprofit

Is it that hard to say transgender people deserve dignity and respect?

By Lee DeVito

Sen. Elissa Slotkin, rehearses the Democratic response to President Donald Trump’s address to a joint session of congress on Tuesday, March 4, 2025, in Wyandotte, Michigan.

UAW backs Trump’s controversial tariffs despite risks to auto industry

By Steve Neavling

Image: UAW backs Trump’s controversial tariffs despite risks to auto industry

All material © 2025 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe