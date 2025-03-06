Denzel McCampbell announces bid for Detroit City Council

click to enlarge Courtesy of Denzel McCampbell Denzel McCampbell is running for a seat on the Detroit City Council.

Denzel McCampbell, a longtime advocate and public servant, has launched his campaign for Detroit City Council — pledging to fight for affordable housing, better public transportation, and greater government transparency.

“I am proud to announce my campaign to become the next city council person for Detroit’s District 7,” McCampbell said in a statement Thursday. “Every resident deserves well-resourced, thriving neighborhoods with truly affordable housing, adequate transportation, and a responsive city government. I have a proven track record of showing up, sticking to my values, and delivering on behalf of my neighbors. I’m excited to bring new leadership and ideas to the Detroit City Council.”

McCambell, a Detroit native and West Outer Drive resident, previously served as an elected member of the Detroit City Charter Commissioner, where he worked to revise the city’s governing document to better address residents’ needs. He also worked as a communications director and advisor for U.S. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Detroit, and has spent his career advocating for voting rights and representation for marginalized communities.

McCampbell is running in District 7, a seat held by Fred Durhal III, who is running for mayor.

If elected, McCampbell said he would prioritize affordable housing and push back against landlords and developers who take advantage of tenants and homeowners. He also vowed to ensure tax dollars are spent in a way that benefits Detrotiers, while improving transparency and accountability in city government.

McCampbell said he will also fight to expand public transit to make it easier for residents to travel across the city and suburbs and will advocate for clean air and affordable drinking water.

“As your next District 7 Detroit Council Member, my focus will be clear; improving the quality of life and fighting for all residents in the City of Detroit,” McCampbell said. “This campaign is about centering the power and needs of Detroit residents, and delivering through service and policy to increase the well-being of everyday Detroiters.”