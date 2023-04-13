Democrats on a roll after Whitmer signs gun-control bills

‘We are turning our pain into purpose and honoring those we have lost with commonsense gun violence prevention legislation,’ Gov. Whitmer said

By on Thu, Apr 13, 2023 at 12:58 pm

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrates after signing a package of gun-control bills on Thursday. - Governor's Office
Governor's Office
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer celebrates after signing a package of gun-control bills on Thursday.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer signed a package of gun-control bills on Thursday that were introduced after the mass shooting at Michigan State University left three students dead and five others injured in February.

The bills require background checks for all gun purchases and the safe storage of firearms.

“Today, we are turning our pain into purpose and honoring those we have lost with commonsense gun violence prevention legislation supported by a majority of Michiganders,” Whitmer, a Democrat, said. “Universal background checks and safe storage are long-overdue steps we are proud to take today that will save lives by keeping guns out of the hands of criminals and domestic abusers and children in the home.”

Whitmer added, “We will keep working together to prevent mass shootings, reduce gun violence, and save lives.”

Before the legislation was signed, Michigan law only required background checks for people buying guns from private sellers. Now, all firearm purchases must get a background check.

Another bill requires gun owners with children in the home to use a locking device or store their firearms in a locked container. If a child injures themselves or someone else with an unlocked firearm, the gun owner would face up to five years in prison on a felony charge.

“Every gun death is preventable, yet so many Michiganders, including me, have lost people they love to the senseless tragedy of gun violence,” Lt. Governor Garlin Gilchrist II said. “Today, we are taking action on commonsense reforms supported by a majority of Michiganders. Universal background checks and safe storage laws will save lives and help keep families and kids safe at home, in the streets, at school, and at work.”

The bills mirror similar measures that Republicans have blocked over the past few years.

The latest legislation passed without Republican support.

For the first time in nearly 40 years, Democrats control the state House and Senate, allowing them to pursue legislation that Republicans have long resisted.

“The prevalence of gun violence is exhausting and frustrating, and for a very long time it felt like there was no hope for progress,” Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, said. “But the thousands of Michigan voices calling for change never gave up, and today – in our first hundred days of the new majority – that call for change results in new laws that will make our state safer.”

Gun control advocates, law enforcement officials, and community and religious leaders applauded the legislation.

“For years citizens from across the country have been crying out for common sense gun laws mostly to no avail,” Barry Randolph, pastor of the Church of the Messiah Detroit. “Michigan will now lead the way with the signing of this bill. Michigan residents can now rest assured knowing that steps have been made to make our communities much safer! Parents, students, teachers, seniors, clergy, activists, and all Michigan residents now know that their pleas and cries for common sense gun laws have heard, validated, and acted upon!”

Celeste Kanpurwala, chapter leader for the Michigan chapter of Moms Demand Action, said the state is leading the way in gun safety.

“These laws will save lives, and we couldn’t be more proud to work hand in hand with the gun sense champions in the statehouse and the governor’s mansion to get this legislation across the finish line,” Kanpurwala said. “Today, we celebrate this life-saving progress and recommit ourselves to the work to make Michigan safe for all of us.”

Democrats aren’t done yet. As early as Thursday, Democrats in the House are expected to vote on so-called “red flag” bills, which would allow a judge to order the confiscation of guns from people deemed dangerous.

A recent study of more than 6,700 red flag cases found that nearly 10% involved threats to kill at least three people.

Last year, Congress passed legislation to provide $750 million for state crisis intervention programs, including red flag laws.

“Michigan has not been spared from our nation’s plague of gun violence,” state Rep. Brenda Carter, D-Pontiac, said. “For years now, the legislature in Michigan has been paralyzed to act. No more.”

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Steve Neavling

Steve Neavling is an award-winning investigative journalist who operated Motor City Muckraker, an online news site devoted to exposing abuses of power and holding public officials accountable. Neavling also hosted Muckraker Report on 910AM from September 2017 to July 2018. Before launching Motor City Muckraker,...
Scroll to read more Michigan News articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit sues Bloomfield Hills company over blighted, hazardous land on city’s west side

By Steve Neavling

Site of the proposed concrete crushing plant in Detroit's Core City neighborhood.

Ex-state Rep. Cynthia Johnson goes on transphobic rant

By Steve Neavling

Former state Rep. Cynthia A. Johnson.

Detroit sues brazen nonprofit for demolishing building on historic land near Grosse Pointe Park

By Steve Neavling

A chain-link fence and blue tarp covers the historic plot of land in Detroit.

Detroit finally begins offering benefits to overtaxed residents

By Steve Neavling

"The Spirit of Detroit" statue in downtown Detroit.

Also in News & Views

Detroit sues brazen nonprofit for demolishing building on historic land near Grosse Pointe Park

By Steve Neavling

A chain-link fence and blue tarp covers the historic plot of land in Detroit.

Detroit sues Bloomfield Hills company over blighted, hazardous land on city’s west side

By Steve Neavling

Site of the proposed concrete crushing plant in Detroit's Core City neighborhood.

Guilt-stricken Romans

By Clay Jones

Guilt-stricken Romans

Checking in

By Tom Tomorrow

Checking in
More

Digital Issue

April 12, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us