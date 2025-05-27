Deep political divide threatens Michigan’s economic stability, new poll shows

Doug Coombe Protesters marched in opposition to President Donald Trump in Detroit earlier this year.

Michigan voters are deeply divided along party lines over the state of the economy, with fears of a recession and inflation rising among Democrats and independents, while Republican voters express growing optimism, according to a new statewide poll released by the Detroit Regional Chamber.

The survey, conducted by The Glengariff Group between April 24 and 28, shows that while a plurality of voters continues to believe Michigan is on the right track, those views have eroded since January, and that trend is driven primarily by shifting sentiment among Democrats and independents. The split has created a polarized climate that business leaders warn could put Michigan’s competitiveness and economy at risk.

“Extreme political polarization threatens to exacerbate Michigan’s already disproportionate risk to federal policies impacting trade (especially with Canada), manufacturing, and electric vehicles,” said Sandy Baruah, president and CEO of the Detroit Regional Chamber. “Our statewide leaders need to rally around a shared vision for Michigan’s competitiveness rather than retreat to their political corners while our growing innovation-based economy takes body blows.”

The poll shows a stark divide in how voters interpret economic conditions. Democrats and independent voters, once more optimistic, now see the economy as weakening, while Republican voters have flipped from pessimism under President Joe Biden to optimism under President Donald Trump. This split has persisted despite little fundamental change in indicators such as unemployment, GDP growth, and interest rates.

“Voters now appear to measure the economy increasingly through the lens of their political affiliation,” Richard Czuba, president of The Glengariff Group, said. “Democrat and independent voters are sharply more pessimistic while Republican voters are sharply more optimistic.”

More than 38% of voters now expect a recession in the next year, up from 27% in January, with fears highest among Democrats and independents. Inflation concerns have also surged, with nearly 43% of voters expecting rising prices, up from 15% last September. Despite these concerns, 86% of those surveyed believe their jobs will still be available in five years, and most see good job opportunities in the current market.

The Chamber emphasized that Michigan’s economy is particularly vulnerable due to its reliance on manufacturing and trade, especially as new tariffs and EV policies are debated in Washington. Automotive workers, a core part of Michigan’s workforce, showed divided views on tariffs and manufacturing policies, further reflecting the polarized political landscape.

“The American political middle matters less and less,” the report states. “Politicians are not rewarded for appealing to the middle, but rather for driving out their base and demonizing or suppressing the other side. Party affiliation continues to drive economic perceptions as opposed to actual economic data and trends. This poses a growing threat to Michigan’s economy and global automotive leadership.”