LOL

Death potato, death potahto

By on Wed, Oct 25, 2023 at 4:00 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Death potato, death potahto
Scroll to read more Claytoonz articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit News fires Charlie LeDuff over c-word insult

By Steve Neavling

Charlie LeDuff's iconic boots.

Charlie LeDuff says he’s no partisan hack

By Steve Neavling

Charlie LeDuff's iconic boots.

‘We won things nobody thought possible’: UAW reaches tentative deal with Ford

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

“If we do this well, then heads are going to be spinning with how fast things are going to change,” UAW president Shawn Fain wrote.

Michigan judge declines Trump’s request to toss lawsuit to remove him from ballot

By Steve Neavling

Then-President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Battle Creek in 2019.

Also in News & Views

‘We won things nobody thought possible’: UAW reaches tentative deal with Ford

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

“If we do this well, then heads are going to be spinning with how fast things are going to change,” UAW president Shawn Fain wrote.

Michigan judge declines Trump’s request to toss lawsuit to remove him from ballot

By Steve Neavling

Then-President Donald Trump at a campaign rally in Battle Creek in 2019.

Charlie LeDuff says he’s no partisan hack

By Steve Neavling

Charlie LeDuff's iconic boots.

We’ve seen this movie before

By Tom Tomorrow

We’ve seen this movie before
More

Digital Issue

October 25, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us