Dearborn now has a Narcan vending machine

By on Wed, Nov 16, 2022 at 4:43 pm

A new vending machine will dispense Narcan free of charge.
Courtesy of Dearborn Department of Public Health
The opioid crisis affects many communities, and one Detroit suburb is taking action.

On Wednesday, the Dearborn Department of Public Health (DPH) announced the launch of its first Narcan Vending Station.

The vending machine is located inside of the John D. Dingell Transit Center at 21201 Michigan Ave., and will dispense Narcan free of charge.

Narcan, also known as Naloxone and Kloxxado, is a medication used to reverse the effects of opioids, commonly used to counter decreased breathing during an overdose.

“Dearborn is not immune to the pain and devastation of the opioid epidemic,” DPH Director Ali Abazeed said in a press release. “Our work is about reducing harm and bringing lifesaving interventions to those closest to the pain. Narcan is proven to save lives during overdose emergencies. This medication works. Making it readily available without stigma, shame, or judgment is our top priority.”

The machine was donated from Islamic Center of Detroit. DPH received the Narcan for free under the Narcan Standing Order from the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS).

“Everyone should carry Narcan, but especially family and friends of those struggling with opioid use disorder,” Abazeed in the statement. “To those in the midst of that struggle, we want you to know that we have your back. We’re here to support you and that’s what this intervention is about.”

