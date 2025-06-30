Deadly opioid carfentanil re-emerges in Michigan after years of decline

Shutterstock Carfentanil, a powerful opioid, has re-emerged in Michigan, causing 11 overdoses so far this year.

The powerful opioid carfentanil has resurfaced in Michigan’s unregulated drug market, killing at least 11 people so far this year after years of dormancy, according to a new alert from the state health department.

The synthetic opioid, originally developed to sedate large animals like elephants, is estimated to be 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times stronger than fentanyl. It is not approved for human use and has been linked to some of the deadliest spikes in overdose deaths nationwide.

“Carfentanil is an extremely potent and deadly drug,” Dr. Natasha Bagdasarian, Michigan’s chief medical executive, said. “We’re urging people who use unregulated drugs — and their loved ones — to carry naloxone, an easy-to-administer nasal spray that can reverse opioid overdoses and save lives. Awareness and quick action can help save lives.”

Between January and June 2025, the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) identified 11 carfentanil-related deaths across Oakland, Wayne, Ingham, Livingston, and Eaton counties. In most cases, the victims had also used cocaine and fentanyl.

Carfentanil was a major factor in Michigan’s overdose crisis in 2016 and 2017, when it contributed to 107 and 111 deaths, respectively. But the presence of the drug sharply declined in the following years, with zero confirmed deaths involving the opioid in 2021 and 2022. That changed in late 2023, when the state detected 14 fatalities involving carfentanil.

The drug’s re-emergence threatens to undo recent progress in the fight against opioid overdoses. Michigan is on track for a 34% reduction in overdose deaths — from 2,931 in 2023 to a projected 1,927 this year, according to provisional data. But officials warn that carfentanil’s strength could reverse that trend.

Because of its potency, carfentanil can quickly suppress breathing and cause death, even among people with high opioid tolerances. It often requires multiple doses of naloxone to reverse an overdose. Making matters worse, users often don’t realize their drugs have been laced with carfentanil, especially when it’s mixed with stimulants like cocaine or methamphetamine.

Nationally, carfentanil has been responsible for some of the most lethal overdose outbreaks. In 2016, it was blamed for dozens of deaths in Ohio, Florida, and Pennsylvania. The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration has said just 2 milligrams of carfentanil — an amount smaller than a poppy seed — can be fatal.

To prevent more deaths, MDHHS is urging residents to:

• Carry naloxone, which is available for free through harm reduction agencies or over the counter at pharmacies.



• Avoid using drugs alone.



• Use smaller amounts more slowly.



• Recognize signs of overdose, including unconsciousness, slowed breathing, or blue lips and fingertips.



• Call 911 immediately and administer naloxone if an overdose is suspected.



• Perform rescue breathing if trained and willing.

Health officials say they will continue monitoring the spread of carfentanil and are asking agencies and service providers to report any suspected exposures to [email protected].

More information about overdose prevention and harm reduction services in Michigan is available at the Harm Reduction and Syringe Service Programs.