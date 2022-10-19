Chipotle CEO ‘disappointed’ at Lansing store’s vote to unionize

click to enlarge
A Lansing Chipotle became the chain’s first store to unionize
back in August, and the company’s CEO isn’t thrilled.
Chipotle CEO Brian Niccol said he was “disappointed” in the store’s newly formed union at a Yahoo Finance All Market Summit on Monday
.
“I really don’t think we need a third party to get between our restaurant teams and our company,” he told Yahoo Finance. “We do a better job of communicating directly with our employees on what it takes to be successful at our company, what it takes to have a great work environment, and what it takes to provide a great customer experience.”
If anyone should be disappointed, it’s the workers who line the pockets of CEOs like Niccol while being treated like capitalist slaves.
Workers at the Lansing location rallied to unionize after the general manager created a fake schedule to make it seem like the store was overstaffed during a corporate visit.
Employees said they were gathered to pose for a celebratory photo with cake and balloons — and then weren’t allowed to eat the cake because it was for management
. Workers later voted to unionize 11-3.
Chipotle also shut down a store in Augusta, Maine, after it became the chain’s first to file for a union election in June. Local chain Great Lakes Coffee pulled a similar stunt by closing several stores after employees at its Midtown Detroit and Rivertown Market locations went on strike and fought to unionize.
Niccol said despite his disappointment, he will “go through the process” of bargaining with the new union members of Lansing’s Teamsters Local 243.
