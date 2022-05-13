Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

CDC recommends wearing a mask in metro Detroit as COVID-19 rates climb

16 Michigan counties are now considered ‘high risk’

By on Fri, May 13, 2022 at 11:00 am

click to enlarge You might want to mask up again indoors, according to the CDC. - SHUTTERSTOCK
Shutterstock
You might want to mask up again indoors, according to the CDC.

If you thought we were in the clear from COVID-19, think again. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention now recommend people in 16 Michigan counties, including nearly the entire metro Detroit area, to mask up again when visiting indoor, public spaces.

The counties are Wayne, Washtenaw, Oakland, Macomb, Livingston, St. Clair, Chippewa, Mackinac, Emmet, Cheboygan, Antrim, Grand Traverse, Manistee, Kalkaska, Benzie, and Calhoun.

An updated map on the CDC’s website shows the 16 counties as “high-risk” for transmission as of Thursday, May 12.

COVID-19 just won’t give it up. It’s like the annoying person who keeps sliding into your DMs saying “good morning beautiful” even though you’ve never replied and clearly aren’t interested. Once you’ve continued life as normal, it pops right back up again to annoy you.

The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services reported 832 people were hospitalized on Wednesday, which is a roughly 90% increase from a month ago when 430 people were hospitalized with coronavirus.

While the numbers aren't quite as high as when Michigan hit peak numbers in January with more than 4,600 people hospitalized, the rates are beginning to climb again with the rise of omicron subvariant BA.2.

The CDC recommends getting tested if you are experiencing symptoms and staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccinations, however, fully vaccinated people can still contract the new variants.

